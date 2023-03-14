Presentation College San Fernando stayed on course for their maiden PowerGen Secondary Schools Cricket League Premiership title following an easy 93-run victory over Vishnu Boys’ Hindu College in their penultimate round match at Avidesh Samaroo Park, in Endeavour, yesterday.
Riyaad Mohammed continued to lead the Pres San Fernando batting, hitting 92 off 140 balls as the visitors posted 235 for nine off their 50 overs.
In reply, Vishnu Boys’ were dismissed for 142 with Nickyle Jalim grabbing five wickets for 17 runs from his ten overs.
The win ensured Pres San Fernando maintained their perfect record in the competition as they stayed at the top of the standings heading into next week’s final-round match against Southern rivals St Benedict’s College.
Second-placed Presentation College Chaguanas were also victorious yesterday, edging Fatima College by one wicket, at Fatima Ground, in Mucurapo.
Joshua Davis top-scored for Fatima with 33 as they posted 113 all out off 27.1 overs. Rajesh Maharaj was the best bowler for Pres Chaguanas with six wickets for 35 runs from 7.1 overs.
Pres Chaguanas replied with 115 for nine off 26 overs to seal a tense win.
The victory for Pres Chaguanas means that the title-chasing Pres San Fernando will have to win their final game next week to ensure they clinch their first top-flight title.
In other results yesterday, Hillview College defeated Naparima College by eight wickets at Knowles Street Recreation Ground in Curepe, and St Mary’s College defeated defending champions Shiva Boys’ Hindu College by 57 runs at CIC Ground in St Clair.
Summarised Scores:
At Fatima Ground
Fatima College 113 all out (27.1 overs) (Joshua Davis 33, Adrian Mahase 23; Rajesh Maharaj 6/35, Zachary Madray 2/7, Alexander Chase 2/18) vs Presentation College Chaguanas 115-9 (26 overs) (Luke Ali 23, Adam Furlonge 19, Brandon Phillip 19; Zachary Siewah 3/22, Joshua Davis 2/33)
- Pres Chaguanas won by 1 wicket
At Avidesh Samaroo Park
Presentation College San Fernando 235-9 (50 overs) (Riyaad Mohammed 92, Khaleem Mohammed 49, Brendan Boodoo 39; Aidan Lakhansingh 3/23, Ishant Roopnarine 3/37) vs Vishnu Boys’ Hindu College 142 all out (49 overs) (Rajeev Ramnath 50, Sanjiv Balliram 26; Nickyle Jalim 5/17, Brendan Boodoo 2/19, Khaleem Mohammed 2/29)
- Pres San Fernando won
by 93 runs
At CIC Ground
St Mary’s College 258 all out (49 overs) (Samir Saroop 83, Arshad Harrilal 33, Zobari Romany 25; Matheus Komal 2/12) vs Shiva Boys’ Hindu College 201-9 (50 overs) (Matheus Komal 56, Sachin Nandlal 39, Antonio Bachoo 27; Jaden O’Brien 3/34, Mikaeel Ali 3/20, Rahul Lakhan 2/33)
- St Mary’s College
won by 57 runs
At Knowles Street
Naparima College 157-9 (37 overs) (Randel Gopaul 56, Liam Mamchan 24; Jordan Mohammed 2/21, Ethan Samsundar 2/21, Qaadir Juman 2/23, Rondell Ramlogan 2/29) vs Hillview College 159-2 (30 overs) (Joseph Mendoza 73 n.o., Andre Sugal 38; Oshan Gobin 1/15, Liam Mamchan 1/34)
- Hillview won by 8 wickets