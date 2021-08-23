MUNNYFOR RO ended up a close-up fourth in Canada’s most prestigious horse race Sunday at Woodbine Race Course.
The filly, owned by Trinidadian Rajendra Maharaj, finished behind Safe Conduct, Riptide Rock and H C Holiday, respectively, in a driving finish in the Can$1 million Queen’s Plate over 1 1/4 miles.
After being the leading choice in the betting until just before the 5.42 post time, Munnyfor Ro was just usurped at the top of the market by 3/1 favourite Safe Conduct, who eventually just held off Riptide Rock by a head to take the opening leg of the Canadian Triple Crown.
The Attard family could not land the winner with six of the 13 three year-olds, but their charges finished second through fifth in the 162nd edition of the oldest continuously run stakes race in North America.
Trainer Kevin placed third and fourth with HC Holiday and Munnyfor Ro, while his uncle Sid, handles runner-up Riptide Rock. Fifth-placed Keep Grinding, who drifted out in the betting after being the 4/1 morning-line favourite, is owned by Kevin’s 17-year-old son, Joshua, and trained by his (Kevin’s) father Tino.
The only member of the Attard family to ever be successful in the Queen’s Plate is Kevin’s uncle Larry, a Canadian Hall of Fame jockey who guided Bompago to victory in the 1983 edition.
Safe Conduct was ridden by Irad Ortiz Jr, who rode as a teenager at Santa Rosa Park, Arima, on Caribbean Champions Day, nine years ago.
Munnyfor Ro, a daughter of Munnings, was not the first Queen’s Plate starter for the man behind the Raroma Stable as his Silver Freak had placed tenth of 11 seven years ago. Maharajh has been racing in Canada and the US for over a decade.
Raroma’s red and white silks first appeared in Trinidad around this time and fans have been entertained by the likes of Crime Of Passion, who won the Stewards Cup twice, and two-time Santa Rosa Dash heroine Pauseforacoors.