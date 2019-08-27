Roach climbs into top 10

Seamer Kemar Roach has moved into the top 10 of the ICC bowling rankings despite West Indies’ heavy drubbing on Sunday in the opening Test against India. The 31-year-old bowled outstandingly to end the contest at the Vivian Richards Cricket Ground in Antigua with five wickets, and was rewarded with a leap of three places to eighth.
Roach was magnificent in the first innings, taking four wickets and took only one in India’s second innings of 343 for seven declared, despite another superb exhibition of seam bowling. Part-time off-spinner Roston Chase, who finished with a six-wicket match haul after sending down 54 overs, has risen from 45th to 38th.