Roach eclipses Sir Garry

Marquee seamer Kemar Roach carved out a special niche in West Indies cricket history but Ben Stokes’ 11th Test hundred underlined England’s dominance of the second day of the second Test, yesterday.
With his home venue of Kensington Oval providing a fitting stage, the 33-year-old Roach picked up two for 68 to surpass the legendary Sir Garry Sobers—Barbados’ most revered living National Hero—on the all-time list of West Indies wicket-takers in Tests, and assume seventh spot with 237 wickets.
Roach overtook Sir Garry when he claimed his first wicket of the innings, captain Joe Root for 153 in the second over after lunch, lbw to a straightish delivery courtesy of DRS.
“It feels good. Obviously to pass a legend like Sir Garfield Sobers is a fantastic achievement…” Roach said. “It’s amazing. It’s good to be among the greats. To write my name on the wall above Sir Garry when it comes to wickets is a fantastic achievement so I’m happy for that.”