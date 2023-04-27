Roach fires for Surrey on rain-affected day

West Indies Test pacer Kemar Roach showed his pedigree with an inspired spell for Surrey to put them in charge of their rain-hit English County Championship match against Warwickshire, yesterday.

Roach spearheaded the Surrey attack with three for 31 from 13 overs, and Warwickshire reached 143 for eight in the 51 overs possible before bad light stopped play on the rain-marred first day of the Division 1 match at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

Dan Mousley underlined his potential with an unbeaten 55 in treacherous conditions, but Roach, and Australian new-ball partner Dan Worrall and fellow pacer Jordan Clark with two wickets apiece carved up the Warwicks batting enough to give the reigning champions confidence of another victory to follow last week’s hammering of Hampshire.

After Surrey won the toss, Roach struck with the 14th ball of the match when he got opener Rob Yates for an eighth-ball duck, edging a gorgeous off-cutter to fourth slip. Two wickets followed in three balls when Will Rhodes was caught at second slip of Worrall for six, and opener Alex Davies, having looked secure, top-edged a bizarre, cross-the-line swipe at Roach and was caught behind for 17.

Warwicks were 23 for three, and were six down before reaching 100, after Sam Hain was lbw for 10 to a superb inswinger from Tom Lawes, Ed Barnard was caught at second slip for 18 off Worrall, and Michael Burgess, a century-maker in this fixture last year, fell for a six-ball duck when he drove a low return catch to Roach.

England international Chris Woakes made 27 and put on 48 with Mouseley, but he was then trapped lbw to Clark, who got Pakistan international Hasan Ali lbw for a first ball duck with the next delivery, but the end of play came almost immediately when the rain returned at the end of the over.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

‘ACADEMY’ RALLY

‘ACADEMY’ RALLY

Kevin Sinclair turned his fourth first-class half-century into his highest score in the red-ball format as he tallied 86 to lead Team Weekes to 401 on the rain-affected second day of the Headley Weekes Tri-Series match against the West Indies Academy, at Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua, yesterday.

Roach fires for Surrey on rain-affected day

West Indies Test pacer Kemar Roach showed his pedigree with an inspired spell for Surrey to put them in charge of their rain-hit English County Championship match against Warwickshire, yesterday.

Roach spearheaded the Surrey attack with three for 31 from 13 overs, and Warwickshire reached 143 for eight in the 51 overs possible before bad light stopped play on the rain-marred first day of the Division 1 match at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

Ballers seek answers after missing 2023 AmeriCup

Trinidad and Tobago’s men’s and women’s 3x3 basketball teams will not be competing at the 2023 FIBA AmeriCup in Puerto Rico.

And according to men’s team player Moriba De Freitas, there is concern amongst the national players that they will also miss 3x3 FIBA World Cup Qualifiers scheduled for May 6-7.

Club Sando up to 2nd in TTPFL

TIGER TANKS Club Sando outclassed Cunupia FC 4-1 on a rainy Wednesday and have jumped into second spot in the Trinidad and Tobago Premier Football League’s (TTPFL) top division.

It rained goals at Manny Ramjohn Stadium, where Sando got two goals in each half, including a second-half brace from Nathaniel “Natty” James (77’ & 90+5’), while Sando midfielder Jayson Joseph, probably feeling charitable, contributed an 85th minute own-goal to Cunupia FC’s season tally.

Garcia’s Athens set up Panathinaikos showdown

Garcia’s Athens set up Panathinaikos showdown

TRINIDADIAN LEVI GARCIA scored his 14th league goal of the season, setting up a mouth-watering top-of-the-table clash on Sunday between his Greek Super League 1 club AEK Athens and Panathinaikos, the team leading for most of the season so far.

Keep locals in the fray

Keep locals in the fray

SIR RICHIE Richardson says that Cricket West Indies should be careful about the appointment of the next West Indies men’s head coach, all while advocating for a cricket academy in every island of the region.