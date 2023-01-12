Kemar Roach

PRODUCTIVE 2022 COUNTY STINT:

West Indies quick Kemar Roach.

West Indies seamer Kemar Roach will return to Surrey for a third season following last year’s LV- Insurance County Championship success.

Roach took 25 wickets in seven outings for the ‘Brown Caps’ in 2022 and has signed up for the first six games of their trophy defence.

He said: “I really enjoy playing for Surrey and winning the title last year was incredible to be a part of. It’s such a talented and exciting group of players and I can’t wait to get back on the pitch representing the club.”

Surrey head coach Gareth Batty added: “We’re looking forward to welcoming Kemar back to Surrey. He brings great ability and work ethic, and his experience plays an important role in the dressing room.”

The 2022 county champion has taken 47 wickets for Surrey at an average of 23.60, including best figures of 8-40.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

NORTH ON TOP

NORTH ON TOP

Leg-spinner Yannic Cariah and left-arm spinner Khary Pierre combined to put North in command on the opening day of the four-day Soca Kings North/South Classic at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva, yesterday.

Roach returns to Surrey for 2023

Roach returns to Surrey for 2023

West Indies seamer Kemar Roach will return to Surrey for a third season following last year’s LV- Insurance County Championship success.

Roach took 25 wickets in seven outings for the ‘Brown Caps’ in 2022 and has signed up for the first six games of their trophy defence.

Powell hails ‘special’ tournament

Powell hails ‘special’ tournament

West Indies Twenty20 vice-captain Rovman Powell, who will lead one of the six franchises in the World International League T20, has described the inaugural campaign as the “start of something special”, as he prepares for today’s opener against Abu Dhabi Knight Riders.

Futsal Fiesta scheduled for later this month

The Futsal Association of Trinidad and Tobago (FATT) will host a two-day “Futsal Fiesta”–a weekend of futsal tournaments, later this month.

The event will take place on Saturday January 28 and Sunday 29 and will be held daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Southern Regional Indoor Sport Arena in Pleasantville, San Fernando.

Eve eyes 2026

Eve eyes 2026

As he prepares a squad for March’s two Nations League matches, national senior football team coach Angus Eve is keeping his eyes on 2026 World Cup qualification and is keen to give his young players more exposure.

SUPPORT US

SUPPORT US

He has two qualifying games to prepare his team for in March but his home-based players are …