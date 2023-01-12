Roach returns to Surrey for 2023

West Indies seamer Kemar Roach will return to Surrey for a third season following last year’s LV- Insurance County Championship success.
Roach took 25 wickets in seven outings for the ‘Brown Caps’ in 2022 and has signed up for the first six games of their trophy defence.
He said: “I really enjoy playing for Surrey and winning the title last year was incredible to be a part of. It’s such a talented and exciting group of players and I can’t wait to get back on the pitch representing the club.”
Surrey head coach Gareth Batty added: “We’re looking forward to welcoming Kemar back to Surrey. He brings great ability and work ethic, and his experience plays an important role in the dressing room.”
The 2022 county champion has taken 47 wickets for Surrey at an average of 23.60, including best figures of 8-40.