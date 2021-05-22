Roach spell puts Surrey in driver’s seat

West Indies seamer Kemar Roach warmed up for next month’s two-Test series against South Africa with a brilliant four-wicket haul to help give Surrey control of their County Championship clash against Middlesex at the Oval.
Resuming on 185 for eight in their first innings, Surrey were bowled out for 190 and Roach then snatched four for 61 from 15 brilliant overs to earn the hosts a 30-run lead.
At the close of the third day of the rain-hit contest, Surrey were 135 without loss—an overall lead of 165 heading into today’s final day.
Left-hander Mark Stoneman was unbeaten on 74 (101 balls, 13 fours) while captain Rory Burns was on 61 not out off 103 balls with six fours. With only 74 overs possible over the first two days due to rain, only 19 balls were needed to wrap up the Surrey innings, leaving seamers Martin Andersson (3-30), Blake Cullen (3-30) and Tom Helm (3-47) with three wickets each.
Roach then quickly dismantled the Middlesex top order, removing both openers Sam Robson (17) and Jack Davies (1) before also accounting for out-of-form skipper Peter Handscomb (5), as the visitors slumped to 27 for four.
The 32-year-old Roach made the breakthrough in the sixth over when he deceived Davies on the angle, getting the left-hander to prod at one that pitched and straightened, to give wicketkeeper Ben Foakes a straightforward catch.
Three balls later in the same over, Robson was squared up by a back of a length delivery, again allowing Foakes to complete his second simple catch of the over.
Roach’s new ball partner, left-armer Reece Topley (2-33), struck Nick Gubbins in front for one with a full length delivery before Roach got Handscomb to play down the wrong line to one that seamed away and removed off-stump.
Wicketkeeper John Simpson, who top-scored with 68, led the fightback for the visitors first in a 33-run, fifth wicket stand with Robbie White (9), then in a 38-run, sixth wicket partnership Andersson (26) before adding a further 42 for the seventh with Cullen (12).
In need of a lift, Surrey turned to Roach again and he delivered, sensationally removing Cullen’s off-stump to break the stand and trigger a collapse which saw the last four wickets tumble for 20 runs. Fast bowler Jordan Clark claimed the last three wickets to end with four for 41.
At Bristol, West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite survived a difficult period at the end of day three as Gloucestershire ended on 16 for two in reply to Somerset’s 300 for eight declared.
Brathwaite, who was unbeaten on 13, lost his captain Chris Dent to the sixth ball of the innings without scoring and then saw wicketkeeper James Bracey caught at the wicket for one. Tom Abell, unbeaten on 19 with the visitors resuming the rain-marred encounter on 45-1, struck 132 not out while Lewis Gregory chipped in with 57. At Trent Bridge, West Indies pacer Alzarri Joseph finished with a single wicket as Nottinghamshire piled up 400-5 declared, with Ben Duckett striking an unbeaten 177 and captain Steven Mullaney (88) and Lyndon James (78) getting half-centuries.
In reply, seamer Luke Fletcher destroyed the Worcestershire top order with five for 20 to leave the innings in chaos at the close on 53 for six.