Road race series set for Arima

With the aim of bringing a world class event to Arima and by extension Trinidad and Tobago, the We Run Arima road racing series is set for August 12 and 13 in the eastern Borough.
Three races will be held over two days, with a 5k and 10k carded for 6 a.m. on Saturday 12 and a half marathon on August 13. The half marathon starts at 4.30 a.m. The organisers are also boasting of a World Athletics certified course for all three distances, with renowned International Measurement Administrator Bernard Conway giving his stamp of approval in October 2022.
The 5k and 10k will start and finish in front of the Arima Velodrome, while the half marathon starts and ends on the priority bus route, in front of Arima licensing car park.
The two-day event is being organised by Fire Fitness, an Arima-based organisation that uses sport and fitness as a tool to develop people and communities. The organisation started We Run Arima as a 5k distance running event a few years ago in conjunction with the Arima Borough Corporation as part of the Arima Borough celebrations.
Director of Fire Fitness, Chantal Ross, looking ahead to the 2023 series stated: “The team is extremely excited to bring an annual international event home to T&T. Creating a sustainable pathway to boost tourism and generate revenue for the country is why the business of sport (not to be confused with recreation) should be taken more seriously.”
Ross also stated that Fire Fitness has struck a partnership with Flow Sports, who will broadcast a one-hour special of the event, throughout 17 Caribbean countries.
Ross stated this will boost the event even more. “By aligning with Flow Sports we are able to show our sponsors, that their investment in us is of a significant benefit for them too, as they will receive wider regional exposure; we are able to get their products and services into more spaces, in a highly affordable manner, during our air times,” she said.
Fire Fitness says elite runners can look forward to bigger prize packages, while fun walkers and runners can enjoy goody bags, the yearly themed medals and the festivities on race day.
For more details on the event and registration, persons can go to the event website www.werunarima.com, follow the Facebook and Instagram pages, Fire Fitness Events, or call 1-868-497-2644. Registration closes on August 5.