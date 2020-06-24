Mary Harper

HELPING HAND: National Association of Athletics Administrations (NAAATT) administrator, Mary Harper, right, presents a hamper to the mother of an athlete, at the NAAATT office in Couva, recently. At left is Oasis Athletic Club president, Clarieta George-Clarke.

The road to normalcy for local athletics has started.

Following last Saturday’s announcement by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, giving team sports, horse racing and gyms the green light to resume following a three-month lockdown because of the Covid-19 pandemic, Sports Company of Trinidad and Tobago (SporTT) chairman Douglas Camacho said SporTT’s facilities were ready for re-opening.

National Association of Athletics Administrations (NAAATT) president Ephraim Serrette told the Express that his organisation had put things in place to facilitate its members.

“The process has started to get clubs and national athletes back in training at the four stadia in Trinidad—Hasely Crawford, Larry Gomes, Ato Boldon and Manny Ramjohn—and Dwight Yorke in Tobago. Ato Boldon, though, is kind of iffy, being on the same compound as the Home of Football, which is a Covid-19 stepdown facility. So, the Ato Boldon Stadium is out for the time being.”

Serrette said the NAAATT has put together a document aimed at smoothening the transition from lockdown to normalcy.

“We have prepared some guidelines for returning to track and field training and have sent them out to the clubs, but it will have to be hand in hand with the Ministry of Sport and the Sports Company. We did detailed guidelines and a flyer as well.

“It’s similar,” the NAAATT president continued, “to what has been put out by World Athletics, Canada, Bermuda. One of the critical areas is that athletes under 18 have to get permission from parents to train. Clubs have to go through the federation to make appointments to make use of facilities, starting blocks have to be cleaned, high jump mats sanitised, etcetera.”

Covid-19 impacted on the training programmes of all athletes. And there were some who were also affected financially owing to the loss of income during the three-month lockdown. The NAAATT and one of its key sponsors, the National Gas Company (NGC) have stepped in to cushion the blow, providing hampers for athletes in need.

“This is an initiative in which we partnered with NGC,” Serrette explained, “using funds that we would have set aside for the various Championships that were eventually cancelled. We asked clubs to identify such athletes or members, be it a coach or whoever it is, who are experiencing difficulties at this time.

“We partnered with the Penny Savers Supermarket in Tobago, and the Tobago athletes have collected their hampers. We are now doing distribution to the Trinidad clubs. Because of the restrictions, we had to roster it, but the distribution should be completed by the end of this week. A little over 100 persons from about 25 clubs are benefitting.”

