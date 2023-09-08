‘Road’ Warriors

EXPECTING ANOTHER stern test, Trinidad and Tobago’s Soca Warriors left yesterday for El Salvador, believing they can get a positive result on the road.
“We’ll be analysing the game and then we’ll be prepared come Sunday,” T&T assistant coach Derek King said after the Soca Warriors won its opening 2023-2024 tier one Group A CONCACAF Nations League match 1-0 over Curacao on Thursday night..
King said that with a young team, T&T will progress in time. “We defend well. I think it’s more or less believing in our self,” King said. “It is a young team and, you know, it’s confidence at the end. I think once we believe in ourselves and maintain that ball possession, I think we’ll come up with a result.”
The first four rounds of the CONCACAF Nations League will serve as a qualifier for the 2024 Copa America to be held in the United States, and will see six teams representing CONCACAF in the 16-team tournament.
Trinidad and Tobago next faces El Salvador tomorrow at the Nacional Jorge Magico Gonzalez in San Salvador from around 10.10 p.m., before hosting Guatemala on October 13, then meeting Curacao away on October 17. T&T will not play Panama and Martinique, teams also in Group A.
League A of the CONCACAF Nations League began Thursday with home teams Trinidad and Tobago, Panama and Guatemala all emerging with home victories. Panama blanked Martinique 3-0 while Guatemala shut out El Salvador 2-0.
At the HCS, T&T got a late winner courtesy 19-year-old debutante Nathaniel James in the 87th minute. James took a nodded down header from Ryan Telfer and put in a low left-footer for his first goal for the national team.
“We came up against a very good team. Technically sound, I think, first half they were really moving the ball well,” King assessed. “Second half, the staff believed we could go out and get a result.”
King, former assistant to Stephen Hart and now Angus Eve, believes there is further improvement to come from a young T&T team. “It’s step by step. The main thing was to get a good result (at) home.
He added: I think we will build. We still there analysing players who will add to the team. I think once we get the bunch together and gel, you will see a different Trinidad and Tobago team.”
“Our main focus is 2026,” King continued. “Within the next year (March 2024) World Cup qualifiers will start. So, I think is now we have to groom those young players. I think what we need is to expose them to international football and get proper games as well.”
The former national defender credited the players for sticking to the game plan.
“We were disciplined,” King noted, “The second half the players were outstanding, and we came out with the three points.”
T&T: 22.Denzil Smith (GK); 14.Shannon Gomez, 2.Aubrey David (captain), 17.Justin Garcia, 3.Ross Russell Jr (6.Andre Raymond 68); 15.Neveal Hackshaw, 8.Daniel Phillips (10.Duane Muckette 55); 7.Ryan Telfer, 18.Andre Rampersad (23.Kristian Lee-Him 83), 20.Kaïlé Auvray (11.Nathaniel James 82); 19.Malcolm Shaw (13.Reon Moore 68).Unused substitutes: 1.Christopher Biggette (GK), 21.Jabari St Hillaire (GK), 4.Jesse Williams.