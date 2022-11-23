Lashawn Roberts scored a beaver-trick when leading title-contenders Stokely Vale to a 5-3 win over Calder Hall in the Eastern Conference of the 2022 Ascension Tobago Premier League on Sunday.
Roberts’ four-goal tally saw him joining Mickeal Jem Gordon (1976 FC Phoenix), Jariel Arthur (1976 FC Phoenix), Teejay Cadiz (Signal Hill Utd), Miguel George (Signal Hill United) and Shaquille Cox (Calder Hall), as the league’s top scorers, all with 11 goals apiece for the season.
Stokely Vale picked up a tenth win, and having drawn once, are unbeaten atop the Eastern Conference where they lead Signal Hill by seven points.
Defending champions and Central Conference leaders Sidey’s FC remain the only team with a one hundred per cent record, winning for the seventh time.
Goals by Akeem Jordan and Reaneil Stewart earned them a 2-0 win over second-placed Georgia’s FC.
Signal Hill also won last Thursday to stay second to Stokely Vale, with both Cadiz and George scoring during a 7-3 victory over Mason Hall.
Meanwhile, the top teams are all starting to emerge out of their groups.
Back in 2019 when the competition was last played, Georgia United led for most of the season, Stokely Vale surged to hit the front, before being overhauled by a late push by Sidey’s FC, who won the Premier league.
Four of the top five teams from the 2019 season, champions Sidey’s, runners-up Stokely Vale, third-placed Georgia and fifth-placed Signal Hill are now all in contention for places in the 2022 playoffs.
Sidey’s and Stokely Vale are both unbeaten and lead the Eastern and Central conferences respectively, while 1976 FC Phoenix, the resurgent former champions and TT Super League club, are runaway leaders of the Western Conference.
Georgia FC, Signal Hill United and Lambeau United are also in strong contention.
The top two teams from each conference, and the two best third place finishers will contest a Big Eight knockout round of games with the winners claiming a $30,000 first prize.
TOBAGO FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION RESULTS:
(Sunday)
Stokely Vale 5 (Lashawn Roberts 47th, 50th, 62nd, 75th, Lche Edwards scored in 85th) Calder Hall 3 (Kareem Tobias 3rd & 5th, Shaquille Cox 86th)
Sidey’s FC 2 (Akeem Jordan 15th, Reaneil Stewart 58th) Georgia’s FC 0
Mason Hall PYC 5 (Kelsey Pollard 17th & 50th, Juvani Thomas 65th, Sherlon Matthews 85th, Kevorn Adams 90th) Bertille St. Clair’s Sports Academy 3 (Juma Thornhill 10th, Darrius Charles 15th & Kernell Jacob 35th)
(Wednesday)
Carnbee/Mt. Pleasant 3 (Roderick Marcelle (36th -pk & 59th, Nave Roach 40th)
Black Rock 1 (Darrion Williams 67th)
(Thursday November 17)
Charlotteville PYC 1 (Kerry McDonald) Belle Garden S.C 1 (Afiba McKenna)
Calder Hall 4 (Kareem Peters 9th, 25th & 60th, Shaquille Cox 65th) Golden Lane 2 (Imani Forbes (36th & 81st)
Signal Hill Utd 7 (Miguel George,Teejay Cadiz, Christopher Morgan, Devon Stewart, Khadeem Roberts) Mason Hall PYC 3