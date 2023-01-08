ROBUST PROGRAMME

Cricket West Indies (CWI) chief executive officer (CEO) Johnny Grave believes implementing a more robust cricket programme will be very important this year as the CWI focuses on a model that can mould more competitive regional teams for the international stage.
Grave, responding to questions from the Express, said he is excited to see how the Under-19 women and senior women’s teams will perform in their respective World Cup tournaments and he is also hopeful that the men’s white-ball team can string together some wins and qualify for the 50-over World Cup in India, later in the year.
Asked what were the main things he wanted to see done in 2023, Grave said: “Continue to build a stronger cricket system.” He said part of building that stronger system will involve the new men’s and women’s academies based at Coolidge Cricket Ground CCG as well as the helping the development of more coaches through CWI’s new coaching courses.
Late last year, the CWI, in collaboration with the St Vincent and the Grenadines Cricket Association (SVCA), and the Anguilla Cricket Association (ACA), conducted CWI Competition Coaching (Level I) courses. Fifteen coaches completed that course, including eight women.
According to CWI “over the past three years well over 700 new coaching certificates have been delivered across the Caribbean from the foundation level to Level III as part of CWI’s goal of making coach development more accessible and aligned to the West Indies Cricket Pathway.”
Grave said the coaching initiatives will help ensure West Indies players can be helped with improving their technical skills which in turn will help them be more successful on the field. He said focus will also be placed on continued improvements in Sports Science & Medicine “so we have stronger, fitter and faster players.”
A number of players suffered injuries during the recent Test tour
Development continues
of Australia, including up-and-coming seamer Jayden Seales, who will be out of action for four months following knee surgery.
Meanwhile, one of the region’s top fast bowlers, Shannon Gabriel, has also had his share of injury concerns, though he appeared back to his best in the Super50 Cup late last year when he finished as the joint-leading wicket-taker in the competition with 15 wickets.
Grave also wants to see more cricket being played at all levels within the region and said the newly-introduced Headley-Weekes Series will provide players with additional opportunities to raise their game. He said the feedback on the new series has been “very positive.”
The new tournament will feature three teams. Two of the teams will be selected from among the best performers from the four-day championship and players outside the West Indies Test XI. The other team will be the new West Indies Academy.
“It gives our new Academy really strong red-ball cricket ahead of their tour to Ireland and gives our regional players an extra incentive to perform in the West Indies Championship, as well as the selectors to see how our best players perform ahead of our planned A Team tour in May to Bangladesh,” Grave pointed out.
“Clearly most players and fans would love a longer WI Championship but unfortunately that isn’t possible this year,” he added.
Off the field, Grave said he hoped that 2023 “is the year in which we complete the business transformation project and end the summer with a very robust balance sheet that means we have a strong foundation to launch our new strategic plan for 2023 to 2027.”
Asked specifically about the Wehby Report, Grave said it is still part of the conversation in 2023. “Yes, the Wehby Report and Governance improvements are still being discussed with our board and our shareholders,” Grave added.