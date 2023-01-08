ROBUST PROGRAMME

Sprinters Jereem “The Dream” Richards and Michelle-Lee Ahye were named the men’s and women’s athlete-of-the-year respectively, at the National Association of Athletic Administration (NAAA) annual awards, on Saturday.

The United States-based pair were not in attendance at the awards held at the Radisson Hotel, Port of Spain, and their mothers, Yvette Wilson and Raquel Ahye, collected on their behalf.