Although he is done with the international game, Kieron Pollard will still be highly sort after off the field, with Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board president Azim Bassarath signalling his intent to engage the all-rounder to continue to assist in developing the game locally and regionally.
Speaking at the launch of the Scotiabank NextGen Under-13 Development Programme at the National Cricket Centre on Thursday, Bassarath praised the impact Pollard has made on the game, calling him a legend in the shorter formats and a role model for the next generation of T&T and West Indies cricketers.
“I take this opportunity on behalf of the cricketing fraternity of Trinidad and Tobago and the TTCB to thank Mr Pollard for his services and for representing us with distinction globally. We continue to wish him well in his future endeavours,” said Bassarath.
“It is time we make use of his skills and expertise to further assist in developing Trinidad and Tobago cricket and for the authorities to engage him in one form or the other at the national level,” the TTCB president said.
Highlighting Pollard as an example of what young cricketers can hope to achieve in the game, Bassarath said the Under-13 programme and the board’s other youth development initiatives, are aimed at creating cricketers who “will bring credit to Trinidad and Tobago, the West Indies and become exceptional ambassadors wherever they travel to ply their trade in the future and beyond.
“One such performer on the world stage readily comes to mind, and he is someone we all know and have come to love and admire and who brought tears to some eyes when recently he announced he will be quitting the international game, meaning that he will no longer represent the West Indies,” said Bassarath.
“Kieron Pollard or ‘Polly’ as his colleagues call him has become a legend of the shorter form of the game or white-ball cricket. I personally felt, as president of the TTCB and a director of Cricket West Indies that this giant had at least four more years at that level. But as his friend Sunil Narine said, only ‘Polly’ knew when it was time,” Bassarath continued.
“There is no doubt that he served West Indies cricket with distinction over the period that he was associated with the maroon cap and his amazing statistics speak volumes of his prowess with bat, ball and in the field.”
Bassarath added that, “Pollard played the game with great passion and he put in his all with some of his most exceptional innings being when it was desperately needed and often with his team’s backs against the wall.”
He said further: “Soft spoken, affable and approachable he was definitely one of the most respected cricketers on the world stage and everywhere else he played, especially in his second home of Mumbai in India, where he was looked at with awe and sought after by fans and the media.
“His aggressive and focused style whilst on the field easily marked him out as the leader and when he was captain. He made his team-mates comfortable and was always ready to give them a hearing, which provided inspiration and motivation, always showing by example. When the history of T20 cricket is written, the name Kieron Pollard will be etched in gold lettering as one of the greatest entertainers and a formidable pioneer of the format.”
And the TTCB president concluded by saying that, “I say this to demonstrate to the young cricketers that they have a perfect example to look up to as they set out to develop their skill and talent and hopefully fill the shoes now vacated by Pollard in years to come.”