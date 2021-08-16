WEST INDIES pacer Kemar Roach said he experienced a roller-coaster of emotions as he guided the Windies to a remarkable one-wicket victory over Pakistan in the first Test match that concluded Sunday at Sabina Park, Jamaica.
In a low-scoring game, tail-enders Roach and his opening bowling partner Jayden Seales combined to save the Windies’ blushes with the Caribbean side still 17 runs short at what, earlier, may have seemed an easy victory target.
Roach played the leading role in the final victory push after he came together with wicketkeeper/batsman Joshua Da Silva after tea, 53 runs adrift of the 168 required.
The 33-year-old veteran pacer lost Da Silva at 142, then Jomel Warrican at 151, with one wicket or 17 runs the difference between which side would be the eventual victor.
But he rode his luck and played his shots — accompanied by Man-of-the-Match Seales’ watchful stance — judiciously enough to stroke the winning runs, off Hasan Ali, through the covers for an exhilarating win.
“It was a big victory, just a very big victory for us,” Roach said. “I thought the way that we fought was great.”
Asked about the range of emotions he experienced during the successful chase, Roach said: “Honestly when we, Joshua and I, were there, there was a lot of self-belief. We believed in ourselves, we executed what we wanted to do and we trusted the process.”
Roach added when he lost Da Silva — fishing for a delivery outside off-stump that was caught at the wicket — his emotions dipped shortly. But he refocused and became positive again.
“It was a roller-coaster of emotions. I have never been in a situation like that before — batting with the tail and being the leader, but we decided to do it in singles. We wanted to tick it off ten runs at a time...we knew once we got close to the score, we knew Pakistan would panic and it would become easier.”
As for the trust he placed in the number 11, Seales, who has credited Roach as his current mentor in the bowling department (Seales became the youngest WI pacer to get a ‘five-for’ in a single innings), Roach said: “He (Jayden) is a confident guy. If you know Jayden Seales; I have seen him bat couple of times, he is quite competent... I just told him to protect your pads, protect you stamps... he did a fantastic job, he seemed calm under pressure... luckily for me, I was there to hit the winning runs so I am happy for the win.”
Roach said he was confident about the team despite some disappointing batting performances from the top and middle order. Roach said the pitch at Sabina probably favoured the bowlers but said the team overall is one of the hardest working teams he has been involved with in terms of their application to preparation during pre-Tour camps and while they are on the job.
“It is a very good Pakistan team on a tough pitch. (and to come back and win like that) it shows a lot of character,..the way we prepared, we communicated and we planned for the Test, it was spot on and that helped us (to win) in the end,” Roach added.
He emphasised that the senior batsmen in the team are seasoned campaigners and will eventually reap the rewards of all the hard work they are putting in.
“I feel it for the batsmen because I know the work they do, but that time will come it is just about us...showing some faith and hope this batting team will come around soon.”
The WI tackle Pakistan in the second and final Test of the series Friday, again at Sabina Park in Jamaica.