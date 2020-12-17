Rolling with the tide

As with most athletes in a Covid-19-affected year, 2020 has not been kind to top female swimmer Cherelle Thompson.
Dealing with disruption to the normal training flow has been the name of the game in this pandemic era.
But Thompson has faced and overcome adversity before.
At the start of her University of Tennessee career in 2012, she suffered from a shoulder injury that largely hampered her collegiate and national team progress. She then cautiously navigated her way back from a successful surgery over the next fours before coming up short in a failed Rio Olympics qualification campaign.
But the country’s fastest-ever female swimmer got back on course this year.
In January, she cemented her qualification for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics with her national record swim at a TYR Pro Swim Series meet in Knoxville, Tennessee when she posted 25.39 seconds to dip under the Olympic B standard of 25.51.
Now with the Olympics some six months away, Thompson is finally finding the right current to take her to Japan well-prepared.
“We are closing off a year that has seen a lot of twists, turns and upsets with the training and preparation but the training has been still very streamlined towards my 50m free(style) preparation. I am really glad to be back in the water,” said the 27-year-old Thompson.
She will suit up next Monday (December 21) at the National Aquatic Centre (NAC) in Couva for the Amateur Swimming Association of Trinidad and Tobago (ASATT) Long Course Time Trial, trying to take advantage of any possible available racing opportunity .
“That would be good preparation for next year. I am at, this point, just looking forward to better days ahead in terms of training and preparation and competition opportunities ahead of 2021 leading up to the Summer Olympics,” the Eagles Aquatics swimmer reasoned.
To compete at the world’s premier sporting event is a massive undertaking. But training in solitude - the six-foot-one inch former University of Tennessee swimmer has been logging her miles without training partners for the majority of this year - has required some ingenuity, innovation and mental creativity
“There are good days and bad...because some days I look around and it is just empty lanes, so I imagine having teammates - the last real teammates I had was at college so those are the faces that come to mind when I imagine having teammates,” Thompson explained. “At my home pool in Penal there are younger kids in the water at times, so it is always good to see some other faces. So it is challenging but helpful in another sense too for me to really be mentally dialled in and (being alone) kind of takes away some of the distractions when necessary so it has its pros and cons.”
Over December, she will fortunately have the “distraction” of TTO’s top swimmer Dylan Carter, back on a short break before his final push for Tokyo, with both swimmers syncing their training times every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at the NAC.
“We have been in touch since before he came home when he was training and throughout the ISL we would be back and forth,” Thompson said , adding she would regularly congratulate Carter on his races in the six-week event that splashed off in Hungary, “and we would chat about where he is training and one thing we discussed recently is about competition for next year. It is always good when we are able to meet up at the same competition.”
She continued: “And then now that he is home with him having a lot more racing experience this year, he is able to give me some tips and get some fresh eyes because normally it is just my coach (Stephen Mendoza) and me. So some fresh eyes on me when I am training and showing me how I can improve, that’s been helpful as well.”
But eventually, Carter will be off to his base with Team Elite in California while Thompson will resort to her mostly lonely Tokyo trek.
So the plan is to continue to simulate more time trials and compete with younger male swimmers locally, then take advantage of foreign racing opportunities when possible by attending meets in Europe and/or South America.
“It will take some continued creativity. Because of the borders being closed, I don’t have the luxury of being able to stay out of the country for an extended period of time.”
Until then, Thompson is planning to ride the waves of disruption - continuing improvement on her start and breakouts, working on the mental and visualisation programme and increasing her stroke range with a stronger finish to her arm pull.
“I have built some new strengths and also improved on some weaknesses...so it has been a learning curve and the biggest takeaway from this year is all of the lessons and the growth opportunities that I have had because of the challenges. I definitely embrace them and am looking forward to just everything coming together next year.”