Roman’s cruel cut

As I wrote last week, Chelsea manager Frank Lampard was sitting on a red hot seat at Stamford Bridge and in the end the heat became too much for him.
I knew he was going to be sacked but the ruthless nature of the dismissal was almost cruel and I thought Frank might have two more weeks to get a couple of wins under his belt.
I can tell you that it was the shambolic 2-0 loss to Leicester that activated the sack button on owner Roman Abramovich’s desk and the call went out to Thomas Tuchel.
He is one of two managers I told you last week were in discussions with owner Roman Abramovich.
Tuchel is nothing like Lampard.
He was not a famous player and is a nerdy student of tactics and strategies. He doesn’t wear his heart on his sleeve and he doesn’t love the club like Frank.
He lists his hobbies as staying at home with an orange soda and reading furniture design books. Hardly the lifestyle of club legend Lampard who is married to a TV celebrity and wears blue and white whenever he can.
As Lampard said, “I knew what I was taking on when I moved into the manager’s chair and I knew my history at this club would not save me if the team did not perform.”
Frank also knew he was on the way out when he could not win over powerful director Marina Granovskaia. She was not his greatest supporter. Frank’s main legacy during his 18 months in charge will be his promotion of academy players.
Those youngsters remain loyal and admiring of their mentor and club legend. However, Lampard did not have the respect of several of his senior players and it is claimed that both Antonio Rudiger and Mateo Kovacic went to speak to the board of directors about his lack of communication and general dismissive behaviour towards all but his favourites within the squad.
I have learned that Tuchel’s appointment will probably mean a new lease of life for Rudiger who had fallen down the pecking order under Lampard but is highly rated by others at Chelsea and Tuchel tried to sign him for Paris St-Germain.
However, it is on the diplomacy front where Tuchel has to mend his ways. He is strong willed, some say a control freak, does not take orders well from the hierarchy and has fallen out with his previous club owners and boards of directors and if that happens at Chelsea then he will not last for very long.
Where Lampard goes from here will be the subject of much speculation and the incoming manager has the job of taking all the expensive pieces of the Chelsea jigsaw and quickly creating a winning picture.
Klopp looking for recruits
Facing pressure for the first time in several seasons, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said this week that he would like to bring in two first-class defenders as extra cover for the injured Virgil Van Dijk and Joe Gomez. He has redeployed Fabinho, taken him out of midfield and placed him at the heart of the defence where he has proved an admirable deputy.
The Fenway Sports group, who own Liverpool, does not have a quick fix strategy and prefer to spend, when appropriate, on players who can fill a long-term role for the Reds. Thiago Alcantara is a perfect example of this. The coronavirus has prevented several of the big clubs from bringing in well-known names.
Klopp understands and said: “I’m responsible for big parts of this club but there are people who are responsible for the whole thing. I cannot make their decisions. I know they want to support us and they do. Would a centre-half bring me more goals, I don’t think so. Would it give us more stability, yes. What we have to do is improve what we have and that’s my job, not sitting here complaining.”
Son could be joined by
S/Korean teammate
Tottenham striker Heung-min Son might soon have some company from his homeland in South Korea. As I mentioned several months ago, Spurs have been keeping a watch on Kim Min-Jae who plays for Chinese Super league club Beijing Guoan.
The 6ft 3in centre-back is known as “The Monster” because of his size and considerable physical presence. Spurs first became interested in Min-Jae when Jan Vertonghen left White Hart Lane.
The Chinese club seem approachable for a deal however Chelsea could also be an interested party and are watching the situation although the arrival of Thomas Tuchel will probably end their interest.
Rose refuses to take a pay cut
West Bromwich Albion manager Sam Allardyce and his board have broken off negotiations with Tottenham to sign out of favour full-back Danny Rose. The defender earns around
£70k a week or £3.5million a year and Albion consider this is too high. Rose has refused to accept less and there is a stalemate. Tottenham are considering ending Rose’s final
six months of his current contract just to get him off their books as Jose Mourinho has no intention of playing the England international.
Arteta tight-lipped over Arsenal fight
When Arsenal teammates David Luiz and Dani Ceballos reportedly had a training ground fight last year, manager Mikel Arteta was desperate to keep the incident quiet and within the Arsenal dressing room. One person however informed on the club and told of the incident which duly appeared in the media. Arteta was furious and vowed to discover who the person was.
Arteta said at the time: “I don’t like the fact that the incident has been made public. I will find out where it is coming from and there will be consequences. There is not a problem between the players.” When questioned this week whether he discovered the culprit, Arteta was tight lipped and would not reveal what he has found out but he did confirm that he thinks he knows who it was.
When asked if it was one of the outgoing players who left this month he said, “No comment on that.” If we assume from that remark that the player has now left the club it means Arteta was referring to any one of four players: Sead Kolasinac, Mesut Ozil, William Saliba or Sokratis Papastathopoulos.