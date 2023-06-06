Nicholas Romany

OVERALL WINNERS: Tobago ECU 15km winners Nicholas Romany, left, and Samantha Shukla. —Photo courtesy Eastern Credit Union

Nicholas Romany and Samantha Shukla completed the Eastern Credit Union 15k double when they won men’s and women’s categories, respectively, in the Tobago edition of the race on Sunday.

Both Romany and Shukla won the Trinidad race on May 14th and journeyed to Tobago with hopes of doubling up.

Like the Trinidad leg of the men’s race, Romany, who clocked 58 minutes and 14 seconds, was trailed to the line by Queen’s Royal College student Tafari Waldron, who finished six seconds behind to clinch second place while Christopher Mitchell paced third.

Meanwhile, Shukla was a comfortable winner in one hour, four minutes and 22 seconds over second place Chantel Le Maitre and 3rd place Shardie Mahabir in the women’s race.

In other results, Tobago born Curtis Cox finished second in the men’s Masters category to Errol Williams.

The 15k started at the Gulf City Mall, Lowlands, turned right onto the Claude Noel Highway onto Shirvan Road until Anchor Bar and Grill and looped back to return to Gulf City Mall.

The 5k, which started at ECU’s Tobago office and ended at the Gulf City Mall was won overall by Donnell Francis, with Oshea Cummings the ladies first-placed finisher.

Results:

Men 15km

1. Nicholas Romany--58:14

2. Tafari Waldron--58:20

3. Christopher Mitchell--59:02

Women 15k

1. Samantha Shukla--1:04:22

2. Chantel Le Maitre--1:12:24

3. Shardie Mahabir--1:15:25

Men’s Masters 15km

1. Errol Williams--1:01:49

2. Curtis Cox--1:06:16

3. Kade Sobers--1:08:35

Women’s Masters 15km

1. Sandra Maharaj--1:40:42

2. Sussannah Joefield--1:52:08

3. Aliesa Sobers--2:01:04

Men’s 5km

1. Donnell Francis--17:55

2. Mark London--18:33

3. George Smith   --18:52

Women’s 5km

1. Oshea Cummings--23:34

2. April Francis--24:05

3. Kenya Muir--25:28

Boys 12 & Under

1. Ayele James--23:35

2. Darion Whiteman--25:15

3. Michaiah Alleyne--25:16

Girls 12 & Under

1. Amyah Young--26:39

2. Mahalia Need--31:18

3. Davina Turner--31:25

Boys 13-17

1. Mykhal Paria--19:34

2. Isaiah Alder--20:06

3. Jacob Cox--20:09

