Nicholas Romany and Samantha Shukla won the 33rd edition of the Eastern Credit Union’s (ECU) 15K road race which was staged Sunday morning.
The 15 km race started and ended at Eastern’s La Joya headquarters in St Joseph on a clear but relatively warm morning. Some 276 runners finished the 15km race, with Romany winning in 50 minutes and 26 seconds, beating second placed Tafari Waldron by 12 seconds. Winner in 2022, Collin Perreira was third in 51 minutes 29 seconds.
On the ladies’ side, Samantha Shukla was first in one hour, three minutes 47 seconds. Chantel LeMaitre was second in 1:08.32. In third was TT Marathon 2023 winner Shardie Mahabir in 1:11.43.
An even larger field took part in the 5km race which started at the Eddie Hart Savannah and finished at La Joya, with Donnell Francis of Princes Town emerging the overall winner in 16 minutes, 22 seconds.
The first ladies’ finisher in the 5km was Aniqah Bailey in 19:55. There were 563 finishers in the 5km race.
To celebrate their 50th anniversary, the ECU will be staging their 15km and 5km road races in Tobago as well on June 4.
Overall results:
Men 15km - 1. Nicholas Romany 50:26, 2 Tafari Waldron 50:28, 3. Collin Pereira 51:28.
Women 15km
1. Samantha Shukla 1:03:47, 2. Chantel Le Maitre 1:08:32, 3. Shardie Mahabir 1:11:43.
Masters Men 15km
1. Errol Williams 56:05, 2. Curtis Cox 1:00:08, 3. Denzill Hislop 1:06:10.
Masters Women 15km
1. Christine Regis 1:14:16, 2. Wendy D’Arbasie 1:18:04, 3. Eva Thomas 1:29:21.
Men 5km
1. Donnell Francis 16:22, 2. Phillip James 16:31, 3. Isaiah Alder 17:27.
Women 5km
1. Aniqah Bailey 19:55, 2. Kara Beadle 21:17, 3. April Francis 21:50.