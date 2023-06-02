Romany, Waldron clash in Tobago ECU 15K

Nicholas Romany will be going for the Eastern Credit Union 15K double tomorrow when the Tobago edition of the race is staged. Romany won the Trinidad race on May 15 in a time of 50 minutes and 26 seconds.
The Tobago ECU 15K starts at Gulf City Mall, Lowlands, turning right onto the Claude Noel Highway, onto Shirvan Road until Anchor Bar and Grill, and making the loop to return to Gulf City Mall.
Queen’s Royal College student Tafari Waldron, who placed second to Romany in the Trinidad 15K, is expected to be on the start line in Tobago.
A 5K will also be staged tomorrow. The race starts at the Eastern Credit Union branch located at 203 Milford Road, Canaan, continues along the Claude Noel Highway, and ends at Gulf City Mall.
Both races start at 5am.
More than $70,000 in prizes will be on offer, along with medals for all participants.
Eastern Credit Union is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year.