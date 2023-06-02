Romany, Waldron clash in Tobago ECU 15K

Tafari Waldron

RISING STAR:

Queen’s Royal

College student

Tafari Waldron

Nicholas Romany will be going for the Eastern Credit Union 15K double tomorrow when the Tobago edition of the race is staged. Romany won the Trinidad race on May 15 in a time of 50 minutes and 26 seconds.

The Tobago ECU 15K starts at Gulf City Mall, Lowlands, turning right onto the Claude Noel Highway, onto Shirvan Road until Anchor Bar and Grill, and making the loop to return to Gulf City Mall.

Queen’s Royal College student Tafari Waldron, who placed second to Romany in the Trinidad 15K, is expected to be on the start line in Tobago.

A 5K will also be staged tomorrow. The race starts at the Eastern Credit Union branch located at 203 Milford Road, Canaan, continues along the Claude Noel Highway, and ends at Gulf City Mall.

Both races start at 5am.

More than $70,000 in prizes will be on offer, along with medals for all participants.

Eastern Credit Union is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year.

Edwards in, Britton out Silver Bowl

SHEMAR BRITTON will not be defending his title, but Aleena Edwards will return to go after a second straight women’s crown in the ICWI (Insurance Company of the West Indies) Silver Bowl Championship today at National Racquet Centre, Orange Grove Main Road, Tacarigua.

Still no TTCB Premiership 1 champs

While the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board Premiership 1 National League competition ended on Sunday March 26, the champions are yet to be crowned with a protest filed by PowerGen Penal Sports against Profilbau Victoria United continuing to occupy the attention of league officials.

DIAMOND LEAGUE SILVER

DIAMOND LEAGUE SILVER

Jereem “The Dream” Richards seized silver in the men’s 200 metres event at the Golden Gala, in Italy, yesterday.

Running in still conditions, Richards got to the line in 20.28 seconds to claim the runner-up spot, behind Erriyon Knighton. The American teenager stopped the clock at 19.89 seconds for a comfortable victory at the Wanda Diamond League meet. Third spot went to Canadian Aaron Brown in 20.31.

Deyal happy to be back with TKR

Deyal happy to be back with TKR

All-rounder Mark Deyal returns “home” to the Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) family, hoping to make a positive impact in the team’s campaign for an unprecedented fifth Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL) title.

CHASING VICTORY

CHASING VICTORY

West Indies “A” met resistance from Bangladesh “A” openers Mahmudul Hasan Joy and Zakir Hasan after another strong batting performance enabled them to make a second innings declaration in the third Test, yesterday.