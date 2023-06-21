Romany wins again

Nicholas Romany won the inaugural SEWA 6k road race on Father’s Day in Chaguanas, topping a field of 272 finishers.
The race started in cool conditions at 6.30 a.m. and after 19 minutes and 24 seconds, Romany crossed the line first ahead of his training partner Donnell Francis.
The first female finisher was veteran runner Chantel Le Maitre in 26:06. The race started and ended at the Divali Nagar site in Chaguanas and took runners and walkers into Endeavour on an overcast morning.
According to SEWA TT, the aim of the 6k was to raise awareness for the urgent need of blood donations.
Almost at the same time not far away from the SEWA 6km race, in Cunupia, veteran Errol “Baldhead” Williams won the Lennox Stewart memorial 5k race. The event was staged in memory of Stewart, father of Soca star, College Boy Jesse.
Williams won the race which started at Jerningham Junction in 19 minutes and 17 seconds, ahead of Narvin Beharry and Antonio Ramirez. Shardie Mahabir won the women’s race in 23 minutes and 56 seconds.
Meanwhile, on Saturday in Penal, Mahabir and Kelvin Johnson won the inaugural WDA Crew 5k road race in Congo Village.
Mahabir came across the finish line first in 22 minutes and 30 seconds while Johnson was the overall winner in 17 minutes and 30 seconds comfortably ahead of runner-up Raheem Modeste in 18 minutes and 56 seconds.
Johnson, who finished 4th in the SEWA 6km on Sunday, said following his victory that he enjoyed the countryside course as “it was free of pollution and nice and flat.”
One hundred and eighty-one participants completed the WDA 5k.
Results:
WDA 5K (Saturday)
Men
1. Kelvin Johnson — 17:30
2. Raheem Modeste — 18:56
3. Luke Cardinez — 21:45
Women
1. Shardie Mahabir — 22:30
2. Candice Goodial — 26:37
3. Darielle King Fook — 26:56
SEWA T&T 6K (Sunday)
Men
1. Nicholas Romany — 19:24
2. Donnell Francis — 19:52
3. Keron Ali — 20:02
4. Kelvin Johnson — 20:33
Women
1. Chantel Le Maitre — 26:06
2. Christine Regis — 28:31
3. Nathifa Lowman — 31:19
Lennox Stewart 5K (Sunday)
Men
1. Errol Williams — 19:17
2. Narvin Beharry — 19:31
3. Antonio Ramirez — 19:55
Women
1. Shardie Mahabir — 23:56
2. Candice Cudjoe — 28:34
3. Enid Jacob — 29:08