Room for improvement

Putting big runs on the board continues to be a concern for the Trinidad and Tobago Red Force following a batting collapse that almost cost them full points against the Jamaica Scorpions in the opening round of the West Indies Championship four-day tournament last week.
Head coach David Furlonge admitted that the batting, as well as the catching, were not up to par in their eventual three-wicket victory over Jamaica at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy. He said that they will be placing more emphasis on those areas as they prepare for their second-round match against the Windward Islands Volcanoes bowling off tomorrow at the same venue.
“Your first game of the season, you will take a victory in any form. It was not a very convincing victory which we talked about this morning (Saturday) but you will take it,” said Furlonge.
“What we are targeting is coming out of the first two rounds with two victories. We have one so far but I think we will have to work a little harder on the batting in the next game to get the other,” he assessed.
Though happy to emerge on top, Furlonge said: “I’ll give the bowling 90 per cent but the butting was probably 50 per cent. I don’t think we batted well in both innings. Getting 200-odd in the first innings, we should have gotten 300-plus. And then we had a dismal batting performance in the second innings there,” adding, “I think the wicket wasn’t to blame. It is an area we have to look at going forward.”
Set 81 for victory, the Red Force lost seven wickets on the final morning before getting over the line.
“Also, the fielding wasn’t up to par. We dropped four or five catches so that is another area we will have to work on over the next couple of days,” he noted.
In terms of the bowling, Furlonge said while they did not get a lot of wickets in the first innings, the pace trio of Shannon Gabriel, Jayden Seales and Anderson Phillip played their role well. “I think the fast bowlers built the pressure which we knew would happen. I think they bowled well on this wicket and I was very happy with their performance,” said Furlonge.
Of the spinners, he said Bryan Charles’ performance was one of the positives as the bowler “continues to improve and excel”. Charles grabbed eight wickets in the game to earn the Player of the Match award.
Meanwhile, there was some good news from a batting perspective with Jeremy Solozano, who missed the first game with a finger injury, expected to be in available for the next match. “He had a knock (in the nets) and seems fine so we will have to look at him again and make that decision on Tuesday,” Furlonge said of the opening batter.
However, with Isaiah Rajah being “the pick of the batsmen” in the Red Force first innings, the selectors might have to make some tough calls for the next game. Rajah and Yannic Cariah propped up the Red Force first innings with a 116-run sixth wicket partnership with both men scoring half-centuries.
“We will have to have a chat with the chairman of selectors and see how it goes but it is good to see somebody like Rajah stepping in and performing the role we asked of him,” explained Furlonge, adding, “We asked him to open and we thought he would have been the best option in the absence of Solozano. He put his hand up and accepted that role and he did well and took his chance.
“The only concern now is his injury. While he is comfortable batting with it, he is a bit uncomfortable fielding with it. So that is something we will have to look at in terms of how serious that is,” the coach concluded.