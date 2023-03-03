Aneal Rooplal

TOP BOWLER: Right arm wrist-spinner Aneal Rooplal with the game ball after grabbing five for 32 for Central Zone in their 70-run win over South Zone in their first-round Price Club Under-17 Tournament at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva, yesterday.—Photo courtesy TTCB

Defending Price Club Under-17 InterZone champions Central Zone got their title defence off to a winning start yesterday thanks to an outstanding bowling performance from right-arm wrist-spinner Aneal Rooplal, who grabbed five wickets for 32 runs to seal a 70-run win against South, at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva.

After losing the toss and being inserted to bat, Central rallied to 179 all out off 47.4 overs with Alvin Sonny top-scoring with 42.

Kevan Maharaj and Luke Ali also chipped in with 21 and 29, respectively, for Central.

In reply, South were dismissed for 109 with Rooplal making an immediate impact with the ball when he came on to bowl.

After Alexander Chase made the first breakthrough in the sixth over, South rallied to reach 50 for one before Rooplal intervened in the 15th over with Levi Ghanny being stumped for 27 off his first ball.

Rooplal also struck with the final ball of his first over with Riyaad Mohammed caught and bowled for one. The leggie removed Kovid Bispath (3) and Aiden Bissondath (0) in the 21st over before completing his five-wicket haul by bowling Vvek Gadraj for one in his final over.

By that time the game was all but over with South on 105 for nine.

In other results yesterday, North defeated East by 189 runs while North East defeated Tobago by eight wickets and South East defeated South West.

Summarised Scores:

Tobago U-17s 96 (K Ross 37; Ishmael Ali 4/14, A Gordon 3/25, N Bethelmy 2/1) vs North East 100-2 (I Gonzales 40 n.o.; D Thomas 2/12) -- North East won by 8 wickets

North U-17s 276-8 (Niall Maingot 72, Ryan Yearwood 64, Adrian Mahase 47, Nakalon Babb 34 n.o.; Yasir Deen 3/34, Jordan Mohammed 2/56) vs East U-17s 87 (Maleek Lewis 4/9, Arshad Harrilal 2/19) --North won by 189 runs

Central U-17s 179 (Alvin Sonny 42, Luke Ali 29; Aiden Bissoondath 2/23) vs South U-17s 109 (Rodney Hosein 29, Levi Ghanny 27; Aneal Rooplal 5/32) --Central won by 70 runs

Thong sizzles at Queen’s Park Oval

SETH THONG was in tremendous form when the GISCAD Roger Ache Memorial Squash Tournament continued Thursday night at QPCC (Queen’s Park Cricket Club) Indoor Racquet Centre, Queen’s Park Oval, St Clair.

After a first-round bye, the second-seeded 15-year-old crushed former national over-40 champion Peter Pirtheesingh 11-2, 11-6, 11-1 in the quarter-finals.

T&T in ‘Davis’ final

TRINIDAD and Tobago Under-16 male tennis players advanced to the final of the North/Central America and the Caribbean pre-qualifying tournament for the Junior Davis Cup for the first time yesterday in Guatemala.

And as was the case in their previous three fixtures, Kale Dalla Costa won in both singles and doubles in the 2-1 semi-final triumph over their hosts.

With the fixture deadlocked at one, the two-time defending Junior Player of the Year and Zachery Byng won the deciding doubles match 6-4, 6-4.

Ottley and Narine star

Central Sports batter Kjorn Ottley slammed a century and Queen’s Park Cricket Club 1 mystery spinner Sunil Narine grabbed six wickets as they shared the spotlight on the opening day of their Premiership 1 match at Invader’s Ground in Felicity, yesterday.

Batting at number three, Ottley, who scored 129, was in the middle in the first over following the early loss of Kamil Pooran (4) and he was the last man out when the innings closed on 246 all out after 68.5 overs.

Police out front in North Zone

Former West Indies Under-19 all-rounder Brian Christmas scored a century and former T&T youth player Brandon Ramdial slammed a double hundred as Police Sports continued their winning ways in the North Zone Cricket Council Senior Division League recently.

Ramdial hit and unbeaten 219 off 103 balls.

Ramdin, Livingston, Diaz star for Woodland

Former West Indies Test captain Denesh Ramdin and former Trinidad and Tobago Under-23 opening batter David Livingston starred with the bat for Woodland Sports as they defeated Progressive Sports and San Francique Sports in their South Zonal Council Division One T20 matches last weekend.

On Saturday, Ramdin slammed 101 and Livingston struck 76 as Woodland posted 233 for three against Progressive. Nathan Young was the best bowler for Progressive with two for 31.

Carter strikes gold again

TOP TTO swimmer Dylan Carter sprinted to his second gold as he shared the top podium spot with USA Olympian Michael Andrew’s at the first meet of the TYR PRO Series that splashed off in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, yesterday.

It was the second time in the day both swimmers couldn’t be separated at the finish after both posted 23.33 to take gold in the men’s 50-metre butterfly final. Texas Longhorns Aquatics’ Shaun’s Casas grabbed the bronze in 23.48.