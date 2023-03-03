Defending Price Club Under-17 InterZone champions Central Zone got their title defence off to a winning start yesterday thanks to an outstanding bowling performance from right-arm wrist-spinner Aneal Rooplal, who grabbed five wickets for 32 runs to seal a 70-run win against South, at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva.
After losing the toss and being inserted to bat, Central rallied to 179 all out off 47.4 overs with Alvin Sonny top-scoring with 42.
Kevan Maharaj and Luke Ali also chipped in with 21 and 29, respectively, for Central.
In reply, South were dismissed for 109 with Rooplal making an immediate impact with the ball when he came on to bowl.
After Alexander Chase made the first breakthrough in the sixth over, South rallied to reach 50 for one before Rooplal intervened in the 15th over with Levi Ghanny being stumped for 27 off his first ball.
Rooplal also struck with the final ball of his first over with Riyaad Mohammed caught and bowled for one. The leggie removed Kovid Bispath (3) and Aiden Bissondath (0) in the 21st over before completing his five-wicket haul by bowling Vvek Gadraj for one in his final over.
By that time the game was all but over with South on 105 for nine.
In other results yesterday, North defeated East by 189 runs while North East defeated Tobago by eight wickets and South East defeated South West.
Summarised Scores:
Tobago U-17s 96 (K Ross 37; Ishmael Ali 4/14, A Gordon 3/25, N Bethelmy 2/1) vs North East 100-2 (I Gonzales 40 n.o.; D Thomas 2/12) -- North East won by 8 wickets
North U-17s 276-8 (Niall Maingot 72, Ryan Yearwood 64, Adrian Mahase 47, Nakalon Babb 34 n.o.; Yasir Deen 3/34, Jordan Mohammed 2/56) vs East U-17s 87 (Maleek Lewis 4/9, Arshad Harrilal 2/19) --North won by 189 runs
Central U-17s 179 (Alvin Sonny 42, Luke Ali 29; Aiden Bissoondath 2/23) vs South U-17s 109 (Rodney Hosein 29, Levi Ghanny 27; Aneal Rooplal 5/32) --Central won by 70 runs