England’s batsmen showed some much-needed fight on day three of the third Test, but Australia still look set to retain the Ashes at Headingley.

Set 359 - an England record - to win, the home side battled to 156 for three at stumps thanks to 75 not out from skipper Joe Root and Joe Denly’s 50.

They repelled the constant threat of the Australia attack with bravery, solid defence and patience—all of the things England were missing when they were bowled out for 67 on Friday. Root and Denly’s partnership of 126 dragged England from 15 for two, when they were in danger of subsiding once more.

Australia earlier moved their overnight 171 for six to 246 all out, with Marnus Labuschagne run out for 80.

