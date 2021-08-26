Root turns screws on India

England captain Joe Root continued his stellar form with yet another magnificent century to flatten India on day two of the third Test at Headingley, yesterday.
Such has been his insatiable run-scoring, it was almost inevitable that Root—playing on his home ground—would compile his third hundred in as many matches and sixth of the year.
His majestic 121 helped England to 423 for eight, a huge lead of 345 over the tourists, after India were bowled out for 78 on Wednesday.
Root added 139 for the fourth wicket with Dawid Malan, who marked his recall with 70, while opener Haseeb Hameed soaked up some early pressure before he was dismissed for 68.
India’s attack was largely toothless on a placid pitch, Virat Kohli’s men a shadow of the side that surged to victory in the second Test at Lord’s.
Although Headingley has a history of sensational comebacks, this match surely will not be one, and England are primed to level the series at 1-1 with two matches to play.
The foundations were laid on day one, when India were shot out and England moved to 120 without loss.
At the centre of it all yesterday, however, was Root, whose previous hundreds this summer have come when England had their backs to the wall.
Instead, with his team on top, Root treated his Headingley home crowd to something of a “greatest hits” of his batting.
Malan’s success was further vindication for England’s selection after runs for Hameed and wickets for Craig Overton, while India must wonder how they have unravelled so quickly.
Their bowling was insipid, tactics baffling and fielding uninspired. They now must prepare themselves for a second innings when their only realistic measure of success would be extending this match into the weekend.
Root’s biggest moment of trouble came from a fly in his eye that needed tending to by umpire Richard Kettleborough, then what appeared to be a a bout of cramp which required attention from the physio.
Soon after, Root was bowled through the gate playing a tired drive at one Jasprit Bumrah got to nip back. Root left with his bat and helmet raised, soaking up the adulation, with 1,398 runs in 2021.
He is only 83 short of Michael Vaughan’s England record for a calendar year, with five Tests still to play.
Malan, playing his first Test since 2018, executed flowing drives and cuts, and looked primed for his second Test hundred before he feathered Mohammed Siraj down the leg side and was given out on review.
Earlier, Rory Burns was bowled by a bail-trimmer from Mohammed Shami for 61, while Hameed lost his off stump to a ripper from spinner Ravindra Jadeja. Still, it was the first time all of England’s top four had passed 50 in a Test in eight years.
Late in the day, Jonny Bairstow edged Shami to first slip Kohli to depart for 29, while Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali and Sam Curran played loose strokes to be caught on the leg side.
However, England were already so far in front that the crowd taunted Kohli with a chorus of “Virat, what’s the score?”