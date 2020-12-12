Roston Chase

Head coach Phil Simmons said the West Indies had only themselves to blame for the position they were in after the second day of the second Test against New Zealand and that more fight was needed if they are to recover to challenge the hosts in the remainder of the game.
The Windies were struggling at the close on day two as they limped to 124 for two after the hosts posted 460 in their first innings thanks to a chance-filled 174 from Henry Nicholls and a blazing 66 not out from Neil Wagner.
“I think it is something that we brought on ourselves,” Simmons told the media.
“When you drop one batsman four or five times and then he goes on to make a century then you are asking for trouble.”
“Then we didn’t bat as well as we should have been batting on a wicket that seems good for batting, so we’ve put ourselves in a position that only us can try and take ourselves out of it, so it was a hard day to watch, let’s put it that way,” he added.
“I think on an evening like this, it has been a hard two days. I will let them settle themselves and tomorrow morning we will have a discussion and get ourselves ready for another day of Test cricket. It is never going to be easy,” Simmons continued.
He described the New Zealand bowling as relentless and urged his batsmen to be mindful of their shot selection and to match the intensity and the effort of their bowling counterparts.
“The word I’ve put up is fight. You need to see some sort of fight on both sides. I can’t say enough about the effort the bowlers have put in...you need the batsmen to match that,” Simmons noted.
Asked about the bowling attack of New Zealand, Simmons said: “It is relentless but it’s about batting and batsmanship and how you put your innings together against four quality bowlers, so it is up to you as a batsman to work out how you are going to bat against these four bowlers and where you intend to score your runs and everything else that goes with it.”
Asked if he pin-pointed where things started to go wrong when the West Indies batted, Simmons said: “Shot selection at the top of the innings. The New Zealand bowlers are top class, so they are going to put the ball in the right areas more times than not but we put the ball in the right areas more times than not too, so it is a little bit about shot selection and how we go about putting the innings together.”
The Windies top order continued to struggle on day two, with the top five batsmen accumulating 35 runs between them.
The visitors were 29 for four at one stage before Jermaine Blackwood propped up the innings with 69 runs but fell before the close leaving the two debutants Joshua Da Silva and Chemar Holder at the wicket.
Asked if the New Zealand lower order resistance had a demoralising effect which contributed to the batting slump, Simmons said: “I think sometimes it can be but I think today the batsmen were still upbeat when it was our turn to bat because batting is something we’ve talked about and tried to work on during the last couple of days.
“I think they were enthusiastic to try some of the things we talked about, so I don’t think it demoralised us completely but there is a little bit of that when number ten and 11 comes and scores runs against anyone, so I think there was a little bit but not enough to cause a batting collapse,” Simmons added.