Rough day for T&T

ALL four Trinidad and Tobago players were beaten for places in the ITF (International Tennis Federation) Trinity Cup, yesterday, at the National Racquet Centre, Orange Grove Main Road, Tacarigua.
After reaching the quarter-finals of the first stage of this three-leg circuit and becoming the first player to make it as far as the semi-finals of an ITF tournament at home last week in the second, Jordane Dookie went down 6-0, 6-2 to top seed Maria Araoz-Gosn.
At #428 in the world in juniors, the American is one of only two players — male or female — ranked in the top 1,000 in the world in this 18 & under circuit.
The 15-year-old Dookie, who is almost 1,500 places behind Araoz-Gosn, had whipped Sienna Poma, a “wild card” from El Salvador, 6-2, 6-2 the night before in the first round.
Sebastien Byng, the only other T&T player to win a first-round match, went down 6-1, 6-3 to third-seeded Guatemalan Gabriel Porras.
Nathen Martin had seemed on his way to yesterday’s “round of 16” when he won the first set (7-5) against Edmond Fullone on Monday night. But the Briton, who got in as a “lucky loser” after just failing to qualifying on Sunday, battled back to prevail 6-2, 6-3.
Two T&T girls had received byes in the first round, but they only combined for one game yesterday. Laura-Li De Gannes-Maillard failed to trouble the scorer against No. 8 seed Aleksandra Kyselova of Ukraine.
And after winning three games when they met in the first round of the first leg two weeks ago, last year’s Player of the Year Aalisha Alexis went down 6-0, 6-1 to fifth seed Hanne Estrada. The 13-year-old Mexican has become a fan favourite after outclassed the field to win the first leg.
Estrada, who went back to her age-group and lifted the singles and doubles titles in the COTECC (Central America and the Caribbean Tennis Confederation) Carnival Cup, is making noise in the 18 & under division again and she could make life very difficult for Araoz-Gosn in today’s quarter-finals.
Jordell Chapman and Daniel Rahaman flew the red, white and black flag into the semi-finals of the COTECC Trinity Cup yesterday. The Tobagonian Chapman was a 6-0, 6-1 winner over St Lucian McCarvy Cryil, whose brother Alhil went down 6-2, 7-5 to Rahaman.
Two other T&T players were in the quarters, but Aaron Subero failed to trouble the scorer against Canadian Xzavier Hastick, and Barbadian Adrian Clarke beat Yeshowah Campbell-Smith 6-4, 7-5. The tournament continues on a daily basis until Friday and first serve today is 9 a.m.