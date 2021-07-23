Rowers in the spotlight

Rowing does not often grab sports page headlines in this part of the world. The Tokyo 2020 schedule, however, put the sport in the spotlight, yesterday.
While many of the athletes gathered here in Tokyo, Japan were preparing for yesterday’s opening ceremony, rowers were already in the heat of the battle at Sea Forest Waterway.
Among them was Bermuda’s Dara Alizadeh. He made his Olympic debut early yesterday in heat four of the Men’s Single Sculls, finishing fourth in the 2,000-metre race in seven minutes, 34.96 seconds. Canadian Trevor Jones and Lithuania’s Mindaugas Griskonis battled for the top spot, James eventually prevailing in 7:04.12, with Griskonis taking second in 7:05.88. Turkey’s Onat Kazakli clocked 7:20.11 for a distant third.
“It was alright,” Alizadeh told the Express, after the race. “First Olympic race. Probably a couple things I could improve. I’m not satisfied with the raw time, but I had to be a little bit strategic. Still gave it my all, obviously, but I decided to be a little bit…I’m more worried about my performance and how I did in the boat than the raw time. With the wind and everything, times could change.”
Finishing outside the top three meant a return to the course late yesterday for a repechage race and the opportunity to claim a quarterfinal berth.
Alizadeh is half of a very small Bermuda team. The other athlete selected for Olympic duty is Flora Duffy, the reigning Commonwealth Games women’s triathlon champion. With just two Bermuda representatives at the Tokyo Games, there’s a lot of focus on Alizadeh’s performances, especially since Duffy is already well-established on the global scene. The rower, however, does not feel the pressure of expectation.
“I’m here to perform for me, for Bermuda. I don’t worry about what people think, or what they’re going to think. Who cares? If I’m happy with it, that’s what counts. I’m going to give it my best, and that’s all you can ask.”
Alizadeh was given the honour of carrying the Bermuda flag during the Parade of Nations at the Tokyo 2020 opening ceremony.
“It’s real sweet,” Alizadeh declared. “What an honour! Just to be here is one thing. And then to have that pride of getting to carry the flag of Bermuda and represent Bermuda. Man, it’s incredible.”
Dominican Republic’s Jorge Vasquez was also forced into the repechage round of the Men’s Single Sculls. Vasquez finished fifth in heat two in 7:43.71.
The region fared marginally better in the Women’s Single Sculls. Puerto Rican Veronica Toro secured third spot in heat three with an 8:11.57 clocking, the top-three finish booking her a lane in the quarter-finals.
Felice Aisha Chow of Trinidad and Tobago and Cuban Milena Venega were both faster than Toro. Neither rower, however, earned automatic passage to the quarters. Venega and Chow competed in the repechage, late yesterday (T&T time).
Rowing in heat five in the opening round, Venega claimed fourth spot in 8:03.00. Austria’s Magdalena Lobnig was the class of the field, getting to the finish line in 7:37.91. Chow was fourth in heat two in 8:02.02, almost 16 seconds adrift of Ireland’s two-time world champion Sanita Puspure, the winner in 7:46.08.
In an interview with the Express after the race, Chow wore a T&T flag face mask, displaying her national colours proudly while abiding with Covid-19 regulations.
“I’m just happy our hosts, Japan were still willing to have the Games, even though we know it’s a lot of stress for them. And I know the impacts, including finances, so I’m grateful they’re still having the Games.
“It’s really important for the athletes,” Chow continued. “Yes, for me, but for so many athletes here, this is their life, and if they had this yanked away from them, it would have been devastating, so I am really, really grateful that Japan is still willing to do this.”
A ban on spectators and strict social distancing when being interviewed by the international media are a couple of the Covid-19 countermeasures that have been put in place for Tokyo 2020. Chow said she does not consider them an inconvenience.
“They’re trying their best with the daily testing and the masks. They’re really really trying hard for everyone to be safe and to give the athletes the opportunity that they’ve been working so hard for. So I am just grateful, and if you have to take tests every day, it doesn’t matter. That’s not important. What’s important is that we have the chance to be here.”