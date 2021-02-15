Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley and Cricket West Indies (CWI) president Ricky Skerritt issued statements of congratulations to the West Indies team after their successful 2-0 series sweep versus Bangladesh, on Sunday.
Under the CWI twitter account, Skerritt stated: “Captain, All West Indies cricket stakeholders are beaming with pride today. Your leadership has been inspiring. The never-say-die attitude of your team has been exemplary. Congratulations and thank you to you and your entire squad.”
And in a Caricom Today article, chairman of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), Keith Rowley, also Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago, also extended congratulations.
Rowley praised the discipline, determination and grit of the Caribbean players, under the captaincy of Kraigg Brathwaite, to secure two consecutive wins against the home side.
He also commended coach Phil Simmons and the entire team for their cohesive approach, skill and passion and especially Nkrumah Bonner who clinched the Man of the Series title for his important, consistent performance with the bat.
The Prime Minister also lauded Kyle Mayers for “his inspiring debut knock of 210 not out in the First Test to earn the Man of the Match accolade and Rahkeem Cornwall for the nine wicket-haul which adjudged him the Man of the Match in Sunday’s encounter.”
PM Rowley stated that the achievement had brought great pride to Caricom and to West Indians everywhere and urged the players, coach and regional cricket administrators to build upon the success to take the West Indies to new heights.