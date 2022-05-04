PRIME MINISTER Dr Keith Rowley touted the benefits of physical activity as the Chaguaramas Development Authority (CDA) launched its second cycle of its junior golf clinic at the Chaguaramas Golf Course Clubhouse, yesterday.
Rowley said he was in the middle of reading Keeping Sharp: Build a Better Brain at Any Age by CNN medical expert Dr Sanjay Gupta, a neurosurgeon by profession, that contained 12 recommendations for maintaining mental acuity throughout a person’s lifetime.
Figuring high up among those suggestions is the advantage of physical activity on the brain’s development. “I discovered that your brain can be stimulated for all of your life and he (Gupta) gave a dozen recommendations for stimulation of the brain,“ Rowley stated.
“One of those is physical activity that you get from exercise or sport and I never believed as I was playing and enjoying sport all my life that I was in fact contributing to the support and maintenance of the brain,” he went on.
The prime minister urged the attending children from various primary and secondary schools in the Carenage district that sport would contribute to the development of that mental stimulation and “you may be developing the best brain in our nation and that is sufficient reason to take up sport.”
He also commenced the support provided by the parent or guardian, neighbours or friends, in supporting any child who is interested in playing any sport as important, “...because a child always needs support as they embark on these endeavours,” said Rowley, a golf enthusiast himself, who said he played cricket, football, athletics, squash, badminton and lawn tennis before taking up golf.
Rowley also commended the CDA for the expansion of the practice range and fairways at the public course which he boasted is one of the best in the country, counting the private courses. He told the clinic participants to persevere and see where the sport takes them.
“If you stick with it, you may discover you are a very talented person and may go on to be the best golfer in the nation, in the region in the world, an international player,” Rowley said. “I don’t know your names yet but I am sure, in the not so distant future, I will know the name of some of you, and some of you will become household names in the sporting arena of Trinidad and Tobago.”
Minister of Planning and Development Penelope Beckles, the line minister for the CDA, was also at the launch.