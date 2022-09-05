Jason Roy has been left out of England’s squad for the T20 World Cup in October and for their T20 tour of Pakistan later this month following a poor run of form with the bat.
Roy has struggled this summer, scoring just 78 runs in six T20 internationals, averaging 12.66. He also began his Hundred campaign for the Oval Invincible with three ducks in four innings.
Phil Salt, who has played four T20Is and eight one-day internationals has been named in both squads and could take Roy’s place alongside white-ball captain Jos Buttler at the top of the order. There was no international recall for Alex Hales, who hasn’t played for England since failing a recreational drugs test in 2019.
Pace bowlers Chris Woakes and Mark Wood have recovered from their respective injuries and have been named in both squads. Both players last played for England during the Test tour of the West Indies back in March.
Two players named in England’s T20 World Cup squad, Chris Jordan (finger) and Liam Livingstone (ankle), will continue their rehab and will not tour Pakistan, but they remain “on track to be fit for the tournament” according to the press release from the ECB.
Buttler, who is also recovering from a calf injury, will tour Pakistan but the captain is expected to only be available to play during the latter stages of the seven-match series. In Buttler’s absence, Moeen Ali will captain the side.
Five uncapped players have been picked in the 19-player squad to tour Pakistan for the first time since 2005. Batter Jordan Cox is joined by seamer Tom Helm, batsman Will Jacks, quick Olly Stone and left-arm seamer Luke Wood.
England fly to Pakistan on September 14, with the first of their seven T20s played on September 20 while the T20 World Cup kicks off in Australia on October 16, with England’s first group game coming six days later on October 22 against Afghanistan.