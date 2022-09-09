ROYAL WHUPPING!

Sport filler #2

Unbeaten Barbados Royals flaunted their imperious form, brushing aside St Lucia Kings by six wickets late Thursday night to win their fourth game on the trot in the Hero Caribbean Premier League.

South African Corbin Bosch’s career-best 81 from 50 balls led the Royals’ successful chase of 170, the two-time champions reaching their target with nine balls to spare at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground.

In-form left-hander Kyle Mayers struck 33 from 26 deliveries while captain David Miller arrived to finish the game in style, belting an 18-ball unbeaten 29 -- his six over mid-wicket off off-spinner Mark Deyal proving the final blow in the contest.

Kings’ 169 for six off their allotted 20 overs was never going to be enough after they were sent in. Tim David top-scored with 40 from 23 balls at number six and opener Johnson Charles (29) and David Wiese (28 not out) chipped in with important contributions.

Charles struck three fours and two sixes to anchor a 31-run opening stand with Niroshan Dickwella (18) and a 26-run, second wicket partnership with captain Faf du Plessis (7).

He was one of four wickets to tumble for 33 runs off 33 balls but David rescued the innings, lashing four fours and two sixes in a 79-run, sixth wicket stand with Wiese, who punched four fours.

In reply, Royals suffered an early setback when South African Quinton de Kock perished for a first-ball ‘duck’, caught at the wicket off off-spinner Roston Chase to the sixth ball of the chase with seven runs on the board.

However, his demise was the last scent of hope Kings enjoyed. Bosch took control of the innings, striking ten fours and one maximum to inspire an 84-run, second wicket stand with Mayers, who counted a four and three sixes.

The 27-year-old Bosch added a further 31 for the fourth with Miller who then clobbered three sixes in an unbroken 27-run, fifth-wicket partnership to put Royals over the line.

Summarised scores:

KINGS 169 for six off 20 overs (Tim David 40, Johnson Charles 29, David Wiese 28 not out; Hayden Walsh 2-19) vs ROYALS 175 for four off 18.3 overs (Corbin Bosch 81, Kyle Mayers 33, David Miller 29 not out; Alzarri Joseph 3-32) —Result: Royals won by 6 wickets.

Swiatek faces Jabeur for US Open women’s title

IGA SWIATEK will face Ons Jabeur in the US Open women’s final after the No. 1-ranked player came back to beat No. 6 Aryna Sabalenka in the second semi-final on Thursday night.

Swiatek, 21, grabbed the last four games, and 16 of the last 20 points, to beat Sabalenka 3-6, 6-1, 6-4. The first step for Swiatek to turn things around came when she headed to the locker room after the first set—to use the bathroom and think about what to adjust on court.

Early lead for champs Sidey’s

DEFENDING CHAMPIONS Sidey’s FC have taken the early lead in the Tobago Football Association (TFA) East Conference after recording victories in two matches played.

Triple ‘Caroni’ gold for Boodhan

LLYANNA BOODHAN dominated the recent Caroni Zone Junior Table Tennis Tournament at Tunapuna Hindu Primary School.

The daughter of former top-ranked national player Linda Partap-Boodhan reached four finals and walked away with three titles in the two-day competition.

Jereem 7th in Diamond League Final

Jereem “The Dream” Richards closed off his 2022 season with a seventh-place finish in the men’s 200 metres event at the Wanda Diamond League Final in Zurich, Switzerland, yesterday. Running in lane three at the Weltklasse meet, Richards got to the line in 20.56 seconds.

Real Sociedad edge Man Utd 1-0 in Europa League opener

Manchester United got off to a losing start in the Europa League as Real Sociedad held on for a 1-0 win to beat them in Group E action on Thursday night at Old Trafford.

A moment’s silence was held prior to kick-off to pay respect to Queen Elizabeth II, who died yesterday afternoon at the age of 96, with UEFA saying in a statement ahead of the match: “UEFA and European football are truly saddened by the passing away of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, one of the world’s most-respected figures.”