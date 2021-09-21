Royals beat Kings

Evin Lewis of Rajasthan Royals

LEWIS LAUNCHES: Evin Lewis of Rajasthan Royals hits over the top for six during the Vivo Indian Premier League match against the Punjab Kings at the Dubai International Stadium in the United Arab Emirates, yesterday.

@Caption:—Photo: IPL

Twenty20 World Cup-bound West Indies pair of Nicholas Pooran and Fabian Allen starred for all the wrong reasons in a final over drama that ended with Rajasthan Royals clinching a thrilling, two-run victory over Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League, yesterday.

In an unbelievable final over from Kartik Tyahi, the Royals held their nerve until the end in the face of 67 from Mayank Agarwal and cameos from Kings captain KL Rahul, South African import Aiden Markram and Pooran defending a target of 186 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Kings were in a favourable position, needing four from the final over from Tyahi, with Pooran and Markram entrenched in a half-century stand, but it all unravelled after the Proteas opener took a single off the second ball. Tyagi put on a bowling master class, picking up the scalps of Pooran and Deepak Hooda, both edging to the ‘keeper, and Allen failed to connect on the full, wide last ball and Kings staggered over the finish line.

Earlier, Ishan Porel, England leg-spinner Adil Rashid and Markram made their IPL debuts after receiving their Kings caps, and left-handed West Indies opener Evin Lewis made his debut for Royals.

Royals, sent into bat, were off to a cracking start with Lewis and Yashasvi Jaiswal going after the Kings bowlers with impunity, bringing up 50 inside five overs.

Arshdeep Singh, whose 5-32 was a career best, broke the stand in the final over of the powerplay, dismissing Lewis for 36.

Porel returned for a second spell in the eighth over and claimed Sanju Samson for four when Rahul grabbed a one-handed stunner.

Jaiswal and Liam Livingstone steadied the Royals with a stand of 48 from only 28 balls to take them past the 100 mark.

Allen took a sensational diving catch near the ropes off Arshdeep to get Livingstone for 25 and nerves overcame Jaiswal approaching his half-century and he fell for 49 to Harpreet Brar.

Left-hander Mahipal Lomror carried the fight for the Royals and hammered 24 in the 16th over, creaming two sixes and two fours off Hooda.

But India pacer Mohammad Shami and Arshdeep joined forces and pulled things back and Royals lost their last six wickets for 19 and were bowled out for 185.

In the chase, Rahul rode the good fortune of three reprieves and made 49, becoming the second fastest batsman to score 3,000 IPL runs, and Agarwal slammed seven fours and two sixes off 43 balls in a solid start of 120 for the Kings.

Agarwal crossed the 2,000-run mark in the IPL, and Rahul returned the favour to the Royals, when he hammered Chris Morris for 25.

Royals managed to dismiss the Kings’ openers in the space of two overs, and the match remained on the edge before Tyagi defied the odds in the final over.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Bassarath: Panel must explain W/Cup choices

Bassarath: Panel must explain W/Cup choices

Long-serving Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board president Azim Bassarath became the latest high-profile figure to question the selection of the West Indies team for the ICC Twenty20 World Cup from October 17 to November 14 in the United Arab Emirates and Oman.

Royals beat Kings

Royals beat Kings

Twenty20 World Cup-bound West Indies pair of Nicholas Pooran and Fabian Allen starred for all the wrong reasons in a final over drama that ended with Rajasthan Royals clinching a thrilling, two-run victory over Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League, yesterday.

GIVE WI A CHANCE

GIVE WI A CHANCE

The Hero Caribbean Premier League has seen an up-tick in the amount of regional coaches at the helm of the franchises, and Trinbago Knight Riders head coach Imran Jan as well as tournament organisers are hoping the trend continues in the future.

Messi suffers bone injury scare, set for scans

Messi suffers bone injury scare, set for scans

Lionel Messi has been ruled out of Paris Saint-Germain’s Ligue 1 clash at Metz and is in doubt for next Tuesday’s Champions League game against Manchester City after sustaining a left knee injury.

Power of the lyric

Power of the lyric

Last week was another big one in the sporting life of Dwayne Bravo. His decision to leave the Trinbago Knight Riders and join the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in search of a new challenge resulted in a fifth Caribbean Premier League title for him and a first-ever for the Patriots.