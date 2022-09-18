ROYALS INTO PLAYOFFS

The Barbados Royals defeated Guyana Amazon Warriors in a rain-hit, low-scoring affair on a difficult wicket at Brian Lara Cricket Academy, to become the first side to book their playoff spot in this year’s Caribbean Premier League.
In a contest reduced to 16 overs after the second of two rain breaks -- the first coming before the toss and the second after the 13th over in the Royals innings -- the leaders rallied to 107 for six from their quota, thanks largely to all-rounder Jason Holder’s unbeaten 40 from 33 deliveries.
The Amazon Warriors, in desperate need of points after entering the game rooted to the bottom of the six-team league, were then held to 81 for nine from their 16 overs, to go under by 29 runs under the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method.
They found themselves stifled by left-arm seamers Ramon Simmonds (two for 21) and Obed McCoy (two for 24), along with off-spinner Rahkeem Cornwall (two for 12), and failed to string any partnerships together.
Afghanistan off-spinner Mujeeb-ur-Rahman, handed the new ball, proved simply brilliant in his four-over spell, claiming one wicket and surrendering only four runs. Captain Shimron Hetmyer (12) and Irish opener Paul Stirling (11) were the only two specialist batters to reach double figures.
The Royals’ win was their seventh in eight games, propelling them to 14 points, while the Amazon Warriors remained bottom with their fourth defeat in six games and only one victory to their credit.
Sent in, Royals were carried early on by Cornwall who thumped a four and two sixes in 20 from 18 balls but they still crashed to 38 for four in the 10th over after Chandrapaul Hemraj (3-15) made inroads with his part-time left-arm spin.
Holder, who struck a four and three sixes, then patched up the innings first in a 24-run, fifth wicket stand, with Azam Khan (eight) and then in an unbroken eighth wicket partnership with Mujeeb, who lashed a nine-ball 19 with three fours and a six.
“Staring down the barrell with a ten-wicket loss there, just coming back after the rain was phenomenal. It changed the momentum of the game,” Royals skipper David Miller said after the match in a TV interview.
Six runs from first three overs
In reply, Amazon Warriors mustered only six runs from the first three overs, leading left-hander Hemraj (4) to hit out and top-edge Cornwall to short fine leg.
Stirling followed in the sixth over, driving his 18th delivery to cover off leg-spinner Hayden Walsh Jr and the promoted Keemo Paul (6) perished in the eighth over at 30 for three, holing out to long-off off Holder.
When Cornwall returned to bowl Hetmyer at the start of the 10th over, Amazon Warriors were facing a required run rate of nearly 11 per over and McCoy and Simmons made a recovery impossible.
“Obviously on a wicket like that, started really well with the ball but just kept getting wickets...really chuffed with the result,” Miller said. The South African will now leave the CPL for international duty having seen his side into the knockout phase as the top team.
And Miller credited his players for their assistance. “It always helps with the local guys buying into what we try to do and they’ve been phenomenal with all the support they’ve given me. It’s not easy sometimes as a foreign guy coming in but they’ve been really supportive.”
Summarised scores:
ROYALS 107-6, 16 overs (Jason Holder 40 not out, Rahkeem Cornwall 20; Chandrapaul Hemraj 3/15, Junior Sinclair 2/12) vs AMAZON WARRIORS 81-9, 16 overs (Rahkeem Cornwall 2/12, Ramon Simmonds 2/21)
—ROYALS won by 29 runs (DLS).