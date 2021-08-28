Barbados Royals got their first win of the 2021 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) with a comfortable 15-run victory over the Jamaica Tallawahs yesterday at Warner Park.
The Royals won the toss and opted to bat first and Glenn Phillips ensured that they put a competitive total on the board with an unbeaten 56 from 46 balls.
In reply, the Tallawahs’ chase was over before it really began as they lost four wickets in the Powerplay and as a result never kept pace with the run rate.
The Royals opted to make a change to their opening pair – with Shai Hope partnering Johnson Charles and it appeared to work with them putting on 32 run partnership from 20 balls.
However, once Hope was dismissed it sparked a flurry of wickets that left Barbados teetering at 48 for three at the end of Powerplay. It should have been even worse but Haider Ali dropped Phillips when he was on two.
Phillips punished that error in the back end of the Barbados innings, hitting a half-century with 56 runs from 46 balls and he was ably assisted by Reifer in a brisk 79-run partnership.
A target of 161 always looked like 15 runs too many, and the Tallawahs got their chase off to the worst possible start losing four wickets inside the first six overs.
Some good bowling and electric fielding by Hayden Walsh Jr had the Tallawahs on the back foot throughout.
Summarised scores:
Barbados Royals 161-5 (Glenn Phillips 56 n.o., Raylon Reifer 31 n.o.; Veerasammy Permaul 2/15)
vs Jamaica Tallawahs 146-9 (Shamarh Brooks 47, Carlos Braithwaite 29; Reifer 3/25, Perera 2/17)
Result: Royals won by 15 runs