Royals women reach WCPL final

The Barbados Royals yesterday booked their place in this year’s Massy Women’s Caribbean Premier League final with their third straight win of the tournament.
The Royals beat the Guyana Amazon Warriors by three wickets, with Player of the Match Erin Burns hitting an unbeaten 53 from 41 balls, steadying her side as they reached 147 for seven after the Amazon Warriors had posted 146 for four, batting first.
In another entertaining match, Burns added a match-clinching 42-run partnership off 27 balls with Amanda-Jade Wellington for the eighth wicket and 30 off 29 for the sixth with Aaliyah Alleyne to get the Royals over the line in their third successful run chase in a row.
Earlier, Burns was also influential with the ball, taking two for 32 in four overs with her off-breaks.
She got rid of opener Sophie Devine, the century-maker when the two teams met in the opening match of the tournament.
Yesterday, Devine made a 40-ball 42 and shared an opening stand of 74 with fellow New Zealander Suzie Bates (30, 26 balls) before Bates was bowled by Wellington in the 11th over.
After persisting against a long list of spinners from the Royals, the visitors were able to rebuild with Natasha McLean leading the way with three sixes in her 26-ball 38, helping the Warriors to a competitive total.
In reply, skipper Hayley Matthews and Laura Harris got starts once again for the Royals; the latter scoring all 18 of her runs from sixes before being dismissed by the experience of Shakera Selman, featuring for the first time with the ball in the 2023 edition.
With wickets falling frequently through Selman and Shreyanka Patil, the Royals were 75 for five from ten overs and the match was in the balance. Burns’ timely knock when wickets fell around her continued the Australian’s remarkable form in the WCPL, knocking off the final 30 runs in 14 balls, winning the match with four balls to spare.
Guyana Amazon Warriors face up to Trinbago Knight Riders next as the tournament moves on to Trinidad.
Summarised Scores:
AMAZON WARRIORS 146 for four off 20 overs (Sophie Devine 42, Natasha McLean 38, Suzie Bates 30; Erin Burns 2-32) vs ROYALS 147 for seven off 19.2 overs (Erin Burns 53 not out, Hayley Matthews 22; Shreyanka Patil 4-34, Shakera Selman 2-15)
--Result: Royals won by 3 wickets.