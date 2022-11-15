Rugby women qualify for Caribbean Games

A THIRD-PLACED finish at last weekend’s Rugby Americas North (RAN) Super 7s in Mexico City saw Trinidad and Tobago’s senior women qualify for the 2023 Centro Caribe Games.
T&T had four national teams involved in Mexico. The senior men finished in sixth spot overall, ahead of only Curacao (7th) and Bahamas (last), while the local men’s and women’s Under-18 teams struggled.
The senior women were involved in a round-robin tournament containing Bermuda, Dominican Republic, Jamaica, México and St Lucia. T&T women scored victories over Dominican Republic (27-0), Bermuda (39-0) and St Lucia (14-10) but lost to Jamaica (14-5) and Mexico (19-0).
Playing in the third-place playoff against St Lucia, T&T’s senior women were victorious 20-0. Meanwhile, Mexico finished first after beating Jamaica 33-12 in the final.
T&T had mixed results, but still managed to reach the men’s quarter-final where they were beaten 12-5 to Bermuda, having trailed by two tries. Jamaica, Bermuda, host Mexico and Cayman Island qualified for top-four playoffs, where Jamaica defeated Mexico 19-14 in the men’s final.
T&T, Barbados, Curaçao and Bahamas qualified for the plate (losers) playoffs in which T&T defeated Curacao 7-5 while Barbados shut out Bahamas (29-0).
The eventual Plate final saw Barbados defeating T&T 26-12 in the battle for 5th and the 6th places. Meanwhile, Curacao defeated Bahamas 36-0 to finish seventh, with the Bahamians finishing last in the tournament.