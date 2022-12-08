Ruhka earns silver in Florida tourney

RUHKA Campbell-Smith earned a silver medal and brother Yeshowah picked up a bronze in the Little Mo International Junior Tennis Tournament Wednesday in Palm Beach, Florida, USA.
After falling at the first hurdle in both singles and doubles in the eight and under division, Ruhka and Aradhya Chandra went down in the mixed doubles final following a bye, a “walkover” and then a 9/7 victory in the quarter-finals.
Yeshowah and Jack Kirby scored a convincing 8-2 victory after a bye to roll into the 14 and under doubles semis, but they were then beaten 8-3 in the battle for a place in the title match.
After a straight-set win, Yeshowah was beaten 6-2, 6-0 by the No. 2 seed in the round of 16 of the singles draw. And he and his partner went down 8-0 at the same stage in the mixed doubles draw following a first-round bye.
The two other children of former Minister of Sport Darryl Smith also participated in the prestigious six-day tournament which featured more than 600 players from 55 countries.
After going down in the first round of both singles and doubles in the 13 and under division, Em-Miryam, ranked second in the 14 and under division of COTECC (Central America and the Caribbean Tennis Confederation), notched an 8-4 victory in mixed doubles before being edged 9-8 (7/5) in the quarters.
Abba, who won two matches to qualify for the 11 and under main draw, cruised through her first match 6-2, 6-1, but was then beaten 6-1, 6-1 by the No. 5 seed for a place in the quarters.
This country’s leading 12 and under player and Kendyl Mercer were seeded third in doubles, but after winning their opening match 8-2, they were forced to default in the quarters.
Abba and her partner were overwhelmed 8-0 in the first round mixed doubles.