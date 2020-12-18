RUNS GALORE

Tion Webster and Jyd Goolie both slammed centuries for opposing teams as the Trinidad and Tobago Red Force continued their preparations for the Super50 with their second practice match at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, yesterday.
In a match reduced to 40 overs, Webster smacked 127 off 95 deliveries in an opening stand of 180 with Keagan Simmons (85 off 92 balls) as the Denesh Ramdin-led team posted a very competitive 276 for six.
However, despite losing a couple of early wickets, the Imran Khan XI showed some fight, thanks to Goolie’s unbeaten 122 off 97 balls, But the former West Indies youth player couldn’t quite get his team over the line, falling short by 50 runs in their reply of 226 for seven, from 40 overs.
Coach David Furlonge was again pleased with the outing and having asked for more runs from the batsmen after the first match on Wednesday, the players delivered with two centuries and one half-century being scored.
“I think the batting did well today. I asked that one of the teams try to get to 300. The first team scored 276 after 40 overs and the next ten overs, the score would have been 320-plus,” said Furlonge.
While there are still areas they need to tighten up on, Furlonge said they still had some time to work on it before the Super50.
“The only thing I am still a bit concerned about was the rotation of the strike. The ratio of dot balls is still high. We have to work on that. I thought the bowling was a little off and we will have to work on that as well, but it is still a work in progress,” he said.
“We still have time and a lot of practice matches to play so it is something we can build on and something we can be happy about at the end of the day,” the Red Force coach added.
The positive intent from the batsmen was on display from the start of proceedings. When Ramdin won the toss and opted to bat first, Simmons and Webster put on an exhibition with Webster smashing eight sixes and seven fours before he played an Uthman Muhammad delivery back onto his stumps. At the other end, Simmons struck six fours but fell 15 runs short of a ton, caught by Terrance Hinds off Goolie with the score on 239 for four.
Goolie ended with two wickets for 17 runs from his two overs of off-spin but he wasn’t through yet. With recently-appointed selector Richard Kelly in attendance, Goolie made sure he created a favourable an impression, coming in at 38 for one in the seventh over while carrying his bat through the innings.
Goolie, who hit his maiden first-class century earlier this year, struck seven sixes and nine fours to keep his team in the hunt. But in the end, they couldn’t overhaul the target. Speaking to the Express after his knock, Webster said he was satisfied with the knock and was happy to be back with the Red Force.
While spending time in the middle was his first priority, Webster said getting a century was just the icing on the cake as he readies himself for next year’s Super50 Cup. “Scoring a hundred is always a great feeling for a batsman and I think the game plan today was just to just go out there and bat some overs,” Webster said of his knock.
“I would usually try to force the ball during the power-play but I told myself today to bat some more balls and I know I have the power to get some boundaries later on in the innings. The wicket was a nice one and you just have to apply yourself on it and play every ball on its merit,” he pointed out.
The players will return to action on Monday for the third of five practice matches that are scheduled for this month as part of the team’s build up for the Regional Super50 tourney in Antigua, in February.
Summarised Scores:
Ramdin XI 276-6 (40 overs) (Tion Webster 127, Keagan Simmons 85; Bryan Charles 2/55, Jyd Goolie 2/17) vs Khan XI 226-7 (40 overs) (Jyd Goolie 122 n.o.) --Ramdin XI won by 50 runs