Runs on his mind

Trinidad and Tobago Red Force all-rounder Tion Webster will be hunting big scores whenever he steps onto the field. He wants to make a lasting impression on the West Indies selectors in the hopes of gaining a West Indies pick in the near future.
While the hard-hitting right-hander is well-known in T&T and the Caribbean, he has not yet earned a call-up to the regional side.
However, Webster already knows what he has to do to get to the next level, and wants to make a big impact if he gets the chance in February’s Regional Super50 Cup in Antigua.
“I have my mind set on the Super50 and once I am selected, I want to go out there and perform and score hundreds; everyone remembers hundreds, not 50s and 60s, so I have big scores on my mind,” he told the Express recently.
And with stiff competition for places in the Red Force squad as well as in the West Indies set-up, the 25-year-old knows he will have to pull out all the stops to earn a spot.
“I think it is not a secret that all the senior players are back and everyone knows the situation, so that is why my personal mindset is to go out there and perform every time. So even if I don’t get picked, my performances are there and the selectors will have to be thinking about me,” said Webster.
“Once I perform all the time, I will be in the mind of the selectors. Playing for the West Indies is the ultimate goal, and that’s why I want to start off here and perform well and make my way up to that level,” he added.
Looking back at the previous Super50 tournament in late 2019, Webster recognised that he had a golden opportunity to get on the West Indies’ radar, but admitted that he threw it away.
On loan from the Barbados Pride to whom he was contracted for the 2019-2020 season, Webster scored 91 against the Leeward Islands Hurricanes and 87 versus Guyana Jaguars and, looking back at the tournament, he admitted that although it was a decent series, “I threw away two hundreds, so I wasn’t too pleased with that.
“I should have gotten the both, but after the Super50, I played in the CPL and that was decent for me as well, so I was pretty okay with my performances, but I am aiming to raise the bar,” Webster added.
He averaged 29.6 in the CPL, but wasn’t required to do much of the heavy lifting for the Trinbago Knight Riders franchise that played unbeaten all the way to the title.
There were not many other opportunities for Webster in 2020, as he was benched by the Pride for all of the West Indies Championship four-day tournament, making it almost two years since his last first-class outing.
He is back in the Red Force team this year and is working his way back to his best and is confident he will be able to deliver when the Super50 comes around.
“I can say my fitness is about 85 out of 100. I still have some work to be done. I have been doing a lot of work with Jerry (Clinton Jeremiah), so I am getting back there,” Webster said following his century in the second Red Force practice/trial match at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba on Friday.
“I bowled in the first game on Wednesday and it wasn’t bad. I had a nice rhythm running in and bowling, so that aspect of my game is also coming along nicely. Judging from this innings (127), I am hitting the ball well,” he continued.
“I think I can score a hundred on any day, don’t matter the situation. Mentally I feel confident in my batting. At one point, I was feeling a bit tired, so I just had to take some more time and take some deep breaths, but I am getting back my rhythm and I am just ready to face the next ball,” he said.
“I try to prepare myself mentally and physically and I take these practice matches very seriously, and with the senior guys among us, there is limited space, so you have to try and make every opportunity count. So, yes, I am looking forward to it. I love the shorter format of the game and I am really looking forward to the Super50 tournament next year,” Webster added.
The building all-rounder is also happy with the mood around the squad at the moment.
“The team right now is nice. Everyone is helping each other and backing each other to do well. Even when I was batting, the players on the fielding team were encouraging me to stay and bat long and make a big hundred.
“You are seeing the hunger in everyone but also the camaraderie is there as well, so it was nice,” he explained.
“The Red Force is my home team. I am home here and comfortable and confident. Last year I was contracted with Barbados and I didn’t play any matches (in the West Indies Championship), and I eventually played the 50-over tournament with the Red Force and you can see the love there.
“They welcomed me back (this year), so I am looking forward to playing with the Red Force in both the Super50 and four-day tournament,” Webster concluded.