Recovering West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell snatched a four-wicket haul and narrowly missed out on a half-century before facing and then bowling a nerve-jangling super-over, as the Winnipeg Hawks edged his Vancouver Knights in a dramatic Global T20 Canada final on Sunday.
Opting out of the recent T20 series against India after a flare up of his chronic left knee injury, the 31-year-old Jamaican showed little sign of discomfort in a Herculean performance which nearly got Knights over the line. Sending down his medium pace, he claimed four for 29 from his complement of four overs as Hawks, sent in at the CAA Centre, reached 192 for eight off their 20 overs.
UAE opener Shaiman Anwar slammed 90 (45 balls, eight fours, seven sixes), posting a frenetic 73 off 36 balls for the first wicket with Australian Chris Lynn (37) before adding a further 81 for the third wicket with South African JP Duminy (33). Russell removed Lynn in his first over—the sixth of the innings—and returned to prise out Sunny Sohal for one in the eighth over.