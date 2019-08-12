Dwayne Smith

HARD-FOUGHT WIN: Winnipeg Hawks’ Dwayne Smith, left, joins teammates in congratulating batsman Chris Lynn, third left, after winning Sunday’s final of the GT20 Canada tournament, beating Vancouver Knights in a Super Over after the scores were tied at the CAA centre in Brampton, Ontario on Sunday.

 —Photo: Focus Sports/ GT20

Recovering West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell snatched a four-wicket haul and narrowly missed out on a half-century before facing and then bowling a nerve-jangling super-over, as the Winnipeg Hawks edged his Vancouver Knights in a dramatic Global T20 Canada final on Sunday.

Opting out of the recent T20 series against India after a flare up of his chronic left knee injury, the 31-year-old Jamaican showed little sign of discomfort in a Herculean performance which nearly got Knights over the line. Sending down his medium pace, he claimed four for 29 from his complement of four overs as Hawks, sent in at the CAA Centre, reached 192 for eight off their 20 overs.

Get caught up with news from the news leader
Subscribe now and get access to the Trinidad Express E-paper
SUBSCRIBE/ LOG IN

UAE opener Shaiman Anwar slammed 90 (45 balls, eight fours, seven sixes), posting a frenetic 73 off 36 balls for the first wicket with Australian Chris Lynn (37) before adding a further 81 for the third wicket with South African JP Duminy (33). Russell removed Lynn in his first over—the sixth of the innings—and returned to prise out Sunny Sohal for one in the eighth over.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

NETBALL FESTIVAL

NETBALL FESTIVAL

Trinidad and Tobago will host the Americas World Youth Netball qualifiers next July, twinning the occasion with 1979 World Netball 40th anniversary celebrations, for which 2019 Netball World Cup champions New Zealand, and runners-up Australia have been invited.

Jabloteh face Chapulineros

Jabloteh face Chapulineros

San Juan Jabloteh need to find their best form when they take on Mexico’s Chapulineros de Oaxaca from 11 a.m. today at the quarter-final stage of the 2019 edition of the Under-13 Scotiabank Concacaf Champions League.

Keeping the faith

Keeping the faith

The West Indies are holding on to the belief that they can upset India today at the Queen’s Park Oval and thus draw the three-match MyTeam11 ODI series.

Polishing the raw diamonds

Polishing the raw diamonds

So what was your Pan Am Games highlight? You had 13 performances to choose from at the two-week games in Lima, Peru.

‘ENCOURAGING’

‘ENCOURAGING’

Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee (TTOC) president Brian Lewis decribed Team TTO’s perfo…