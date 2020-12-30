Former national goalkeeper Ross Russell is the new president of the Northern Football Association (NFA) and he is eager to see the start of the new season in 2021.
Russell, 53, succeeds football administrator Anthony Harford, following Monday’s virtual annual general meeting (AGM).
Russell’s slate, made up of Anthony “Dada” Wickham and Rodney Stowe (vice presidents), Michael Thomas (assistant administrative secretary), Nevick Denoon (assistant operations secretary), Kareem Paul and Dexter Harris (ordinary members), won by a 10-6 vote over the slate of former national football team manager and Super League administrator Richard Piper.
Harford did not vie for the re-election.
“The hope is to start the new season. This is a pandemic year and I really don’t know what the Government have to offer for sport coming up in the new year, but me and my electorate are planning to set a date to start the season,” Russell said.
Although he already has one verbal commitment, Russell said one of his first tasks will be to seek out sponsorship for the NFA programmes.
“We know now is a very tough time to get funding, but my slate has to go out and work to see how best we can get funding before we can even start the season. When we start the season, it must be already organised that we have sponsorship for everything we have to do, especially the youth league so that we run it properly.”
A national football coach as well, Russell stated that the move to administration was a smooth one, him having gained experience in the field while in the Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force, where he was both a player and coach of their Pro League team.
“I think the North Zone was crying out for help. I am from Diego Martin. I am a North Zone person having played with the Defence Force which represented the North Zone for all these years. Going into administration is easy for me because I was an administration person at the Defence Force headquarters.”