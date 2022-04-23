Andre Russell produced another astonishing all-round effort but West Indies team-mate Alzarri Joseph clipped his wings in a tense last over as Gujarat Titans climbed back to the summit of the Indian Premier League standings with an eight-run victory over Kolkata Knight Riders yesterday.
With KKR in pursuit of 157 at the DY Patil Sports Academy, Russell blasted a 25-ball 48, including a four and half-dozen sixes, helping to pull the innings around from the turmoil of 34 for four at the start of the seventh over.
KKR needed 18 runs from the final over with Russell on strike but after launching the first delivery – a full toss – over the ropes at long on, the Jamaican holed out on the pull off the very next ball.
Joseph conjured up a brilliant finish to the over, conceding only three runs from the next four deliveries to earn Lions the result that moved them to 12 points, two clear of the chasing trio of Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore.
KKR lie seventh on six points following their fifth loss in eight games.
Opting to bat first earlier, the Titans posted 156 for nine off their 20 overs, captain Hardik Pandya top-scoring with 67 from 49 deliveries while adding 75 for the second wicket with Wriddhiman Saha (25) and a further 50 for the third wicket with David Miller (27).
However, they lost their last seven wickets for only 26 runs with Russell picking up four wickets in the final over – his only one of the innings which yielded a mere four runs.
Off-spinner Sunil Narine went wicketless from four overs which cost 31 runs.
In reply, the left-handed Narine perished cheaply for five in the third over as part of a top order collapse and even though Rinku Singh (37) put on 35 with Ventatesh Iyer (17) for the fifth wicket to revive the chase, both fell as KKR lost three wickets for 29 runs to leave the innings tottering on 108 for seven in the 16th over.
Dismissed on four off a no-ball, Russell rode his luck to plunder precious runs in a 37-run, eighth wicket stand with Umesh Yadav (15 not out), before falling with a grand finish beckoning.
Joseph finished with one for 31 from his four overs.