Russell named as CEO of CPL

Pete Russell

CPL STANDING DISH:

Pete Russell

Pete Russell has been appointed as chief executive officer of the Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL). Russell has been part of the Hero CPL management team since the tournament’s inception, serving as the chief operating officer.

Russell has overseen the operational side of the Hero CPL for the last eight years during which time the league has grown in stature to become one of the most watched franchise T20 tournaments in the world.

He has also played a key role in securing commercial partnerships, broadcast deals and building strong and productive relationships with governments across the region.

Hero CPL’s chairman, Richard Bevan, said: “We are delighted to confirm that Pete will be the tournament’s CEO. Having been so fundamental to the success of the league to date he was the perfect candidate to take on this role.

“Not only does he bring a huge amount of experience from within the business of world class sport, he also has an intricate knowledge of Hero CPL and Caribbean cricket. This means we can look forward to a continuation of Hero CPL’s success in the years to come.”

Russell will be leading the Hero CPL team as they prepare for the 2021 tournament which takes place in St Kitts & Nevis from 28 August to 19 September.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Windies women claim 7-run win over Pakistan in 2nd T20I

Windies women claim 7-run win over Pakistan in 2nd T20I

West Indies women defeated their Pakistan counterparts by seven runs via the Duckworth/Lewis/Stern (DLS) method after rain forced a premature end to yesterday’s second T20I, with two overs remaining in the match.

The victory gave the home team an unassailable 2-0 lead heading into the final game of the three-match series to be played tomorrow, also at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, in Antigua.

Bravo: Winner take all

PROVIDED the weather holds up today with the passage of Hurricane Elsa, cricket fans could be in for a thrilling finish to the five-match CG Insurance T20I series in Grenada as West Indies and South Africa lock horns in the finale at the Grenada National Stadium from 2 p.m.

JITIC gold for Wong, Dookie

JITIC gold for Wong, Dookie

KALE Dalla Costa failed to capture his second title, but Cameron Wong and Jordane Dookie struck gold for Trinidad and Tobago when the curtain fell on the Under-14 division of the leading junior tennis competition in the Central American and Caribbean Confederation (COTECC) Thursday night in Guatemala.

Russell named as CEO of CPL

Russell named as CEO of CPL

Pete Russell has been appointed as chief executive officer of the Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL). Russell has been part of the Hero CPL management team since the tournament’s inception, serving as the chief operating officer.

US stars rested for Gold Cup

The US will head to the CONCACAF Gold Cup missing most of their top players.

“We don’t want to look at this as an experimental team. We want to look at this as a team that could compete to win Gold Cup,” US coach Gregg Berhalter said Thursday after announcing his 23-man roster. “Let’s be really clear with that. And that’s going to be our expectations, and will it be difficult? Absolutely. But we think there’s enough backbone in this group. We think there’s enough veteran leadership in this group.”

Seniors deliver

Seniors deliver

With their backs against the wall, the West Indies delivered under pressure to defeat South Africa by 21 runs yesterday to level the five-match T20 International series at 2-2 with one match to play.