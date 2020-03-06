All-rounder Andre Russell put to rest any lingering fears over his fitness with an exhilarating Man-of-the-Match performance as West Indies swept their Twenty20 International series with a convincing seven-wicket victory over Sri Lanka in the second match yesterday.
Set a modest 156 at the Pallekele International Stadium, West Indies stormed to their target with three overs to spare, sending a stern warning to rivals ahead of this year’s T20 World Cup in Australia.
While Shimron Hetmyer stroked a measured 43 off 42 balls and opener Brandon King cracked 43 off 21, it was Russell who grabbed the attention with a stunning 14-ball, unbeaten 40 that took the world champions home.
The 31-year-old traded only in sixes, crunching half-a-dozen of them, following up on a similar effort in the opener on Wednesday when he slammed a 14-ball 35. His efforts earned him Man-of-the-Series honours.
The Jamaican had not played in a single T20 International in nearly two years and after hobbling out of last year’s 50-over World Cup with a bad knee that required surgery, his international future appeared bleak.
Those concerns appeared behind him as he took apart the Sri Lankan attack to hand West Indies their first T20 series win in their last six tours.
Russell arrived in the 13th over when Rovman Powell fell to Shehan Jayasuriya’s stunning catch at deep backward square off seamer Dasun Shanaka, and quickly dominated an unbroken 55-run, fourth-wicket stand with Hetmyer, off just 26 deliveries.
He bludgeoned two successive leg-side sixes off the 14th over from pacer Lahiru Kumara and cleared the boundaries in every following over, reducing Hetmyer, who struck just three fours, to the role of spectator. His final six – a cracking pull over mid-wicket off medium pacer Angelo Mathews – sealed West Indies’ win in style.
A disjointed batting performance had earlier left Sri Lanka with a disappointing 155 for six after they were sent in, with Shanaka top-scoring with an unbeaten 31 off 24 balls, batting at number six.
Mathews chipped in with 23 and Thisara Perera, 21 not out, but the hosts struggled for momentum and also failed to accelerate at the back end.
West Indies fast bowler Oshane Thomas bowled Avishka Fernando in the third over with 16 on the board and left-arm spinner Fabian Allen (2-24) – who shared the new ball – removed Jayasuriya (16) and Kusal Perera (15) in successive deliveries in the seventh over with the score on 48.
Mathews and Kusal Mendis (11) then added 33 for the fourth wicket before they fell within 15 balls of each other as three wickets went down for 28 runs. Shanaka shared an unbroken 46-run, seventh wicket stand with Thisara Perera to bolster the innings.
In reply, the Windies lost Lendl Simmons cheaply in the third over but an unusually restrained Hetmyer put on 46 for the second wicket with King and a further 34 for the third with Powell to ensure there was no implosion.
King counted half-a-dozen fours and a couple of sixes before top-edging a short one from Kumara in the eighth over, and after Powell also fell, Russell took charge.