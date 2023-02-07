Russell’s 16-ball blitz seals win for Victorians

An explosive 30 not out from Andre Russell catapulted Comilla Victorians to a crucial five-wicket win against Fortune Barishal in the Bangladesh Premier League, yesterday.
Russell struck two fours and three sixes in his 16-ball blitzkrieg, and Victorians successfully chased a modest 122 for victory after they laboured early in their innings on a slow, Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium pitch.
Victorians still needed 48 from 35 balls when the rugged Jamaican entered the battlefield, and he erased any jitters that may have gripped his side with a spectacular innings in an unbroken stand of 48 with Khushduil Shah, not out on 23.
Earlier, Russell ended with 1-30 from his four overs of pace, and Trinidadian mystery spinner Sunil Narine completed a tidy spell of 0-19 from four overs, and Barishal were bowled out for 121 in 19.1 overs.
But Mukidul Islam was the most successful Victorians bowlers, taking 5-23 from 3.1 overs to earn the Player-of-the-Match award.