Russell turns match in LPL

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson has withdrawn from the second Test against West Indies and returned home to be with his pregnant wife, coach Gary Stead said yesterday.

Tom Latham will take over the captaincy.

Williamson’s availability for the Test, which was scheduled to start last evening, Eastern Caribbean time, had been up in the air for much of the day when the team said he had returned to Tauranga to attend a medical appointment with his wife, Sarah.