The sleeping giant that has been Sunil Narine woke up yesterday.
Wicket-less in the first three matches of the Super50 Cup, the Trinidad and Tobago Red Force “mystery spinner” was something like his bamboozling best in taking three wickets as the Red Force outclassed the Leeward Islands Hurricanes by nine wickets for their fourth win in a row.
The Cup favourites made light work of chasing 130 for victory, reaching their target in the 26th over. Veteran seamer Ravi Rampaul copped the Man-of-the-Match award for his miserly three for 17. But the accolade could easily have gone to Narine.
He has been patiently working with the latest version of his remodelled bowling action without the satisfaction of taking a wicket. But on perhaps the driest surface of the tournament thus far, he was bowled straight through by skipper Kieron Pollard for figures of 10-3-36-3 as the Hurricanes’ plan to bat first backfired at the Coolidge Cricket Ground.
Devon Thomas’ side succumbed for 129, unable to cope with Narine’s variations after Rampaul (7-1-17-3) removed opener Ross Powell and Keacy Carty inside the first eight overs.
Kieran Powell (29) lbw to a ball that went straight on as he played for turn, Terrance Warde (one) bowled by a tantalising off-break as he attempted to drive and Thomas (14) trapped on his crease, allowed Narine to break his wicket drought in his 100th One-Day match.
“The wickets are batting-friendly and I’ve been going at a small economy rate...batsmen are not attacking too much,” Narine noted at the innings break. But he added, “I still at the end of the day would love to take wickets...Today was my day and I’m enjoying it at the moment.”
The first wicket of Powell drew a sigh of relief and glance into the sky from Narine. But there was no respite for the Hurricanes batsmen who could not find a way to force the Red Force slow bowlers out of rhythm. Teenage pacer Jayden Seales (6-2-17-0), given his One-Day debut yesterday, was under little pressure as his seniors turned the screws.
By the half-way stage, the Hurricanes were 80 for five, Nitish Kumar (24) having also perished, edging left-arm spinner Khary Pierre (10-1-22-1) into wicketkeeper Denesh Ramdin’s gloves. Pierre came in for his first match in place of Akeal Hosein. The second half of the innings was no better for the Hurricanes as the last five fell for 49, Imran Khan (7-2-167-1) replacing the impressive Seales for the 47th over and straightaway having Sheeno Brerridge taken by Nicholas Pooran at slip.
Jason Mohammed also played his part in an efficient bowling display with the wicket of Ashmead Nedd. And when he got to play his specialist trade with the bat, Mohammed was even more efficient.
After Evin Lewis (28, two balls) got a leading edge and fell to a Carty catch off Quinton Boatswain halfway through the eighth over (37 for one), Mohammed carried on from his match-winning century effort against the Barbados Pride. In partnership with the sedate Kjorn Ottley (47 not out, 68 balls) he finished off the job, Mohammed ending unbeaten on 40 (55 balls), the pair posting 93 for the second wicket.
A pull backward of square by Ottley completed an early night for the Red Force.
And already into the semi-finals, Kieron Pollard’s men will now prepare for the top-of-the-table clash with the Guyana Jaguars on Saturday knowing they are approaching full force.
Summarised scores:
Hurricanes 129 all out, 46.1 overs (Kieran Powell 29 Ravi Rampaul 3/17, Sunil Narine 3/36, Imran Khan 2/16) vs Red Force 130-1 (Kjorn Ottley 47 n.o, Jason Mohammed 40 n.o.)
—Red Force won by nine wickets.
Man-of-Match: Ravi Rampaul