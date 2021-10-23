Ryan Telfer

ENDED DRY SPELL: Ryan Telfer

Ryan Telfer’s goal sealed a 2-0 victory for Atlético Ottawa over Valour FC in the Canada Premier League on Wednesday.

With his team already up a goal, Telfer was on the end of a sweeping move in the 64th minute which saw several combinations between players from wide, before Telfer came through the opposite flank to score with a low shot.

It was just the third goal in 14 matches for Telfer, 27, who has had a difficult season after representing Trinidad and Tobago at the CONCACAF Gold Cup in mid-year.

Following a goalless first half, Ottawa sprang into action when scoring twice in seven minutes to take full points. However, the result did little to improve either team’s chances of getting a top-four playoff spot. With both sides having played more matches than the teams ahead of them, Ottawa remained one place off the bottom in seventh spot and Valour a spot ahead of them.

HI-HO SILVER!

TEAM TTO’s Nicholas Paul pedalled his way to a historic silver medal at the 2021 Tissot UCI Track Cycling World Championships in Roubaix, France, yesterday.

The feat came in the men’s kilometre time-trial as he completed four laps of the 250m track in 59.791 seconds. Two-time world champion Jeffrey Hoogland of the Netherlands dominated with a speedy :58.418 to take the gold and add to his men’s keirin title from Thursday night. Germany’s Joachim Eilers claimed the bronze in 1:00.008.