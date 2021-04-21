Ryan Telfer signs for Atlético Ottawa

Trinidad and Tobago international Ryan Telfer will spend the Canadian Premier League football season with Atlético Ottawa.
Telfer, 27, last represented the national team during last month’s World Cup qualifiers against Guyana and Puerto Rico.
Born in Canada, Telfer was raised in Trinidad, where his parents were from, before returning to Canada.
Telfer played the last two seasons with fellow CPL side York9 FC (now York United FC). He managed ten goals and three assists, including scoring the first goal in Canadian Premier League history just three minutes into the first CPL match. He sits second in all-time club appearances (39). In 2018, Telfer signed with Toronto FC in Major League Soccer (MLS) and made 19 appearances across all competitions scoring one goal and adding two assists. Ryan scored his first and only MLS goal, a game winner against Orlando City FC, on May 18, 2018.
Telfer is known for his speed down the wing, ability to create chances and an eye for goal. Telfer has eight caps for T&T since 2019 and has scored four goals.
“Ryan is someone who brings a lot of experience and leadership to our club. He is one of the top players in the Canadian Premier League. We believe he brings a lot of skill to our team and we will look for him to contribute to achieve our objectives. Telfer encompasses the values of what it means to be a member of the Atleti family,” said Fernando Lopez, Atlético Ottawa, CEO.
“We had an idea of what we were getting when we signed Ryan, but he has exceeded our expectations and impressed with his physical and technical quality. Our fans should look forward to what he brings to our club,” said Mista, Atlético Ottawa’s head coach.
“I am excited for this new chapter. Joining a new club is not something you can do every year especially one with the history of the Atlético family. I am ready to give the fans in Ottawa everything I have to win,” said Telfer.