S/African Morris boosts Tridents

Wanindu Hasaranga

FLASHBACK: File photo shows Sri Lanka’s Wanindu Hasaranga in action during the first Test against South Africa at SuperSport Park in Centurion, South Africa, last December 29. —Photo: AFP

Barbados Tridents have further strengthened their squad ahead of their Caribbean Premier League (CPL) campaign with the acquisition of South African all-rounder Chris Morris.

The 34-year-old was one of the final pieces of the puzzle for the 2019 champions, and joins experienced Sri Lankan all-rounder Thisara Perera, 22-year-old inexperienced Pakistan batsman Azam Khan, former India Under-19 star Smit Patel and unknown 19-year-old Afghan leg-spinner Shafiqullah Ghafari, as the other overseas players signing this week for the August 28 to September 19 tournament in St Kitts-Nevis.

Shafiqullah was one of the stars of last year’s Under-19 World Cup but like Azam, has precious little experience and none at international level. They will line up alongside Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir, the other overseas player announced last week.

Morris could prove a critical signing for Tridents, however, especially with the excellent form he showed during the now suspended Indian Premier League.

The right-arm seamer claimed 14 wickets from seven matches for Rajasthan Royals, an effort that left the franchise fifth in the eight-team table and just outside the playoff places. All told, Morris, who has not featured for the Proteas in two years, has taken 289 wickets from 230 T20 games.

Tridents have also opted for beleaguered West Indies white-ball fast bowler, Oshane Thomas, who has been ruled out of international duty in recent times due to loss of fitness and form. The 24-year-old took a single wicket from three matches for Jamaica Tallawahs last year and was not retained by the franchise.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots have also boosted their ranks with the inclusion of exciting Sri Lanka leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga, who starred in the three-match T20 series against West Indies last March with eight wickets.

The 23-year-old joins 19-year-old Afghan batsman Rahmanullah Gurbaz who already has a One-Day International in three matches, along with the South African pair of Anrich Nortje and Rassie van der Dussen.

With the veteran West Indies pair of Chris Gayle and Dwayne Bravo on their roster this year, along with Sherfane Rutherford who has moved from Guyana Amazon Warriors, the host franchise could present a viable threat. Meanwhile, St Lucia Zouks have snatched up Australian batsman Matthew Wade.

